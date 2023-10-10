|
World Cup match no 7
Mahedi in for Mahmudullah as Bangladesh bowl against England
Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 10:38 AM Count : 359
|
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field first in their second match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 against England at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday.
Bangladesh off-spinner Sheikh Mahedi replaces Mahmudullah in the playing XI as Bangladesh look to bolster their bowling against the might of English batting.
England have one change too with pacer Reece Topley replacing all-rounder Moeen Ali.
England, the defending champions, began the World Cup with a nine-wicket defeat against New Zealand while Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by six wickets at this venue in their first match.
Teams:
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.
SA