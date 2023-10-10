Video
World Cup match no 8 preview

PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI WC

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 10:18 AM  Count : 280
Observer Online Desk

PAK vs SL head-to-head in ODI WC

Sri Lanka looks to register its first win of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 when it meets Pakistan on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Sri Lanka lost to South Africa by 102 runs in its opening world cup match. Pakistan, on the other hand, won its first game of the tournament against The Netherlands by 81 runs.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has admitted he knows Sri Lanka’s “strengths and weaknesses” inside out, having spent two years at the helm of his Asian rivals.

TF



