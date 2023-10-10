

Man killed as train hits truck in Mymensingh





The accident took place at around 7.30pm in Kewatkhali bypass rail crossing area in the city.





According to locals, a truck loaded with goods got stuck at the bypass rail crossing in Kewatkhali around 7:30 pm on Monday.



Locals, including the driver, could not move the truck from the railway line despite frantic efforts which caused a collision with Dhaka-bound Mahua Express train from Mymensingh, leaving one train passenger, who was sitting in front of the engine of the train, dead and five injured.



Later, locals rescued the injured and admitted them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.



Md Mohiuddin, officer-in-charge of Mymensingh Government Railway Police Station, said train services on Dhaka-Mymensingh road remained suspended for two hours after the incident.



Legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



SA A man was killed and five others were injured as a commuter train hit a truck in Mymensingh city on Monday evening.The accident took place at around 7.30pm in Kewatkhali bypass rail crossing area in the city.The deceased was identified as Babul.According to locals, a truck loaded with goods got stuck at the bypass rail crossing in Kewatkhali around 7:30 pm on Monday.Locals, including the driver, could not move the truck from the railway line despite frantic efforts which caused a collision with Dhaka-bound Mahua Express train from Mymensingh, leaving one train passenger, who was sitting in front of the engine of the train, dead and five injured.Later, locals rescued the injured and admitted them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.Md Mohiuddin, officer-in-charge of Mymensingh Government Railway Police Station, said train services on Dhaka-Mymensingh road remained suspended for two hours after the incident.Legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.SA