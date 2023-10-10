

IMF satisfied with BBS for efforts to meet conditions





Earlier, the IMF had given three conditions. They are to make some changes in the method of determining inflation or Consumer Price Index (CPI), the second condition of the IMF was to publish a marginal report of gross domestic product (GDP) and to publish consistent data on Bangladesh's growth in the last 50 years since independence. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday expressed satisfaction with the progress of implementing some conditions of the global lender by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).The IMF expressed this satisfaction during a meeting with the BBS as part of justifying the IMF’s condition for Bangladesh to get a second installment of $4.70 billion in loans, a senior BBS official told UNB.The IMF has already held official meetings with the Bangladesh Bank, the Ministry of Finance, the National Board of Revenue, the Energy and Power Division, and other several departments and organisations of the government.Earlier, the IMF had given three conditions. They are to make some changes in the method of determining inflation or Consumer Price Index (CPI), the second condition of the IMF was to publish a marginal report of gross domestic product (GDP) and to publish consistent data on Bangladesh's growth in the last 50 years since independence.

SA

