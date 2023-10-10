Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 11:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF satisfied with BBS for efforts to meet conditions

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 10:04 AM  Count : 260
Observer Online Desk

IMF satisfied with BBS for efforts to meet conditions

IMF satisfied with BBS for efforts to meet conditions


The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday expressed satisfaction with the progress of implementing some conditions of the global lender by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The IMF expressed this satisfaction during a meeting with the BBS as part of justifying the IMF’s condition for Bangladesh to get a second installment of $4.70 billion in loans, a senior BBS official told UNB.
The IMF has already held official meetings with the Bangladesh Bank, the Ministry of Finance, the National Board of Revenue, the Energy and Power Division, and other several departments and organisations of the government.

Earlier, the IMF had given three conditions. They are to make some changes in the method of determining inflation or Consumer Price Index (CPI), the second condition of the IMF was to publish a marginal report of gross domestic product (GDP) and to publish consistent data on Bangladesh's growth in the last 50 years since independence.

SA



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Asian markets rally on Fed rate hopes, oil eases after surge
IMF projects Bangladesh's GDP will grow by 6pc
IMF satisfied with BBS for efforts to meet conditions
Oil prices jump as Hamas attack on Israel fuels supply fears
IMF, World Bank hold first meetings in Africa in 50 years
Govt allows import of 5cr more eggs
CPD recommends Tk 17,568 minimum wage for garment workers
Traders selling per $ at Tk 120 in open market


Latest News
Pakistan win against Sri Lanka chasing record highest 345 runs
Bangladesh football team in Maldives to play qualification for FIFA World Cup 2026
Rockets fired from southern Lebanon to Israel as Gaza is bombed
Dengue death toll crosses 1100-mark in Bangladesh
Asian markets rally on Fed rate hopes, oil eases after surge
Vote for 'Boat' to save country from devastation by BNP-Jamaat: PM
Awami League turns Bangladesh into looters' paradise: Fakhrul
Ailing Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU again
Elderly woman crushed under train in Joypurhat
We had good plans but couldn't execute them: Shakib
Most Read News
Habib-Shahjahan among 15 BNP men jailed for 4 years
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
Price cut for OPPO A17 smartphone announced
Use Khas lands for our agricultural development
2 Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sweden wants to see free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh
AL, BNP to hold rallies in Dhaka today
Kazi Farms and Suguna fined Tk 8.44cr for hiking broiler price
'Currently no chance' of prisoner swap with Israel: Hamas
Digital banking’s promise in Bangladesh: A new era of financial inclusion
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft