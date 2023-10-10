HC asks to maintain status quo on 8 floors of Borak Tower







The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat raised a question on how the 28-floor building was constructed with the permission of the 21 floors?



"We will not take the responsibility of the city corporation," the bench warned.

The bench passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed in this regard.



In August the same bench directed the DNCC and Borak Real Estate Ltd to reach a settlement over the possessions and shares of the 28-storied building constructed by Borak Real Estate company on a DNCC land at Banani in accordance with the principle of equity of law and agreement.



The DNCC and Borak Real Estate Ltd were asked to submit reports in a month after complying with the HC directive. The bench fixed October 9 for further hearing to pass order on this issue.



