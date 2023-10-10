Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 8:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC asks to maintain status quo on 8 floors of Borak Tower

How 28 floors constructed with permission for 21

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

The High Court Division on Monday directed the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Borak Real Estate Ltd. to maintain status quo over the eight floors from 21 to 28 of Hotel Sheraton building at Banani in the city till the disposal of the rule issued in this regard.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat raised a question on how the 28-floor building was constructed with the permission of the 21 floors?

"We will not take the responsibility of the city corporation," the bench warned.

The bench passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed in this regard.

In August the same bench directed the DNCC and Borak Real Estate Ltd to reach a settlement over the possessions and shares of the 28-storied building constructed by Borak Real Estate company on a DNCC land at Banani in accordance with the principle of equity of law and agreement.

The DNCC and Borak Real Estate Ltd were asked to submit reports in a month after complying with the HC directive. The bench fixed October 9 for further hearing to pass order on this issue.

Following a writ petition, the bench on June 12, directed the DNCC and Borak Real Estate Ltd to reach an amicable settlement over the possession and shares of the 28-storied building.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


HC asks to maintain status quo on 8 floors of Borak Tower
Cabinet approves extension of maternity leave
Early access to earned wages a new trend
Russia, Arab League will work to 'stop bloodshed' in Israel, Gaza: Lavrov
PM to inaugurate on Nov 12
Khaleda's condition critical, says Medical Board
Hold peace talks to stop Israel-Palestinian conflict: China
PM reiterates holding next polls in a free, fair manner


Latest News
Kazi Farms and Suguna fined Tk 8.44cr for hiking broiler price
New 'Exorcist' takes possession of N.America box office
Woman dies from snake bite in Jhalakathi
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
New Zealand make two in two defeating Netherlands by big margin
PM reiterates commitment to hold free, fair election
Bangladesh to play Maldives in qualification round of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Oct 12
'Currently no chance' of prisoner swap with Israel: Hamas
IELTS exam candidates awarded scholarship at NSU
People will never forgive govt if Khaleda’s life put at risk: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Price cut for OPPO A17 smartphone announced
Habib-Shahjahan among 15 BNP men jailed for 4 years
2 Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sweden wants to see free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh
AL, BNP to hold rallies in Dhaka today
Digital banking’s promise in Bangladesh: A new era of financial inclusion
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
Fire at SA Paribahan's Kakrail office under control
Israel, Gaza reel as death toll soars above 1,100 in war with Hamas
Reasons that enable ACC to file case against Dr Yunus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft