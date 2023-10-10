Cabinet approves extension of maternity leave







The approval was granted during the regular weekly meeting of the Cabinet, held at the Prime Minister's Office in Tejgaon, with PM Sheikh Hasina presiding.



While briefing the media after the Secretariat meeting, Cabinet Division Secretary Mahbub Hossain stated, "Several changes were made to the Bangladesh Labour Law to safeguard the welfare of the workers and align it with International Labour Organization (ILO) standards."

The Bangladesh Labour Law of 2006 stipulated a maternity leave of 16 weeks or 112 days, with workers required to divide the leave equally before and after childbirth. In the amendment, the maternity leave has been extended by an additional eight days, totaling 120 days, allowing workers to take the entire leave either before or after childbirth, he said.



