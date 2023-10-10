Early access to earned wages a new trend







With this system workers or employees can draw money from their monthly salaries any time when they need.



Currently workers in several readymade garment exporting factories are benefitting from this app based services that reflect a positive step towards addressing financial challenges in this critical industry.

It offers significant benefits in terms of financial flexibility and it is accelerating digital financial inclusions.



During field visits to several factories it was found that the trend of mobile app-based early wage access is gaining momentum among garment workers. There is increased integration of financial literacy among them.



To make this service available, easy and secured currently several numbers of local and foreign financial technology (FinTech) based firms are working in the country by maintaining regulatory rules and by ensuring data security.



Syed Nazrul Islam, First Vice President, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said the introduction of this access to early earned wages is very much good initiative.



He said, "In many cases we get payments late from our export earnings due to different lengthy processes. In this case to pay wages to workers in time we need to borrow money from banks at high rates."



But if the banks pay to the workers early it is good both for workers and the employers. Islam also Managing Director of Chattagram based Well Designers Limited said, "Our workers do not need to pay interests on their early wage drawings. We can pay in favor them."



He said this is an effective tool if the banks agree with the readymade garment exporter clients.



When contacted Shabnam Wazed Nida, Chief Executive Officer of Agam International Limited said, "Timely salaries are important. With app based digital system employees or workers can draw money against their earned salaries when needed."



She said, "It builds confidence among workers." She said if the employers and their designated banks come forward within the system, it will be more supportive for the workers."



She said, "At our offering apps workers do not need to wait for a fixed payday. Such early access can help alleviate financial stress and provides a safety net for unexpected expenses."



Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director, City Bank Limited told the Daily Observer this is a good idea but there are several constraints. He said credit information bureau report is an issue that banks or others are yet to think about introducing early access to earned wages.



He described digital platforms as positive and though some have introduced, a vast study and knowledge is required.



Arefin who is also Vice Chairman, Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) said this trend has gained significant traction in various regions. It is time to study the whole process.



Mobile app-based early access to earned wages before the monthly payday is becoming popular and setting a new trend replacing traditional pay day.With this system workers or employees can draw money from their monthly salaries any time when they need.Currently workers in several readymade garment exporting factories are benefitting from this app based services that reflect a positive step towards addressing financial challenges in this critical industry.It offers significant benefits in terms of financial flexibility and it is accelerating digital financial inclusions.During field visits to several factories it was found that the trend of mobile app-based early wage access is gaining momentum among garment workers. There is increased integration of financial literacy among them.To make this service available, easy and secured currently several numbers of local and foreign financial technology (FinTech) based firms are working in the country by maintaining regulatory rules and by ensuring data security.Syed Nazrul Islam, First Vice President, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said the introduction of this access to early earned wages is very much good initiative.He said, "In many cases we get payments late from our export earnings due to different lengthy processes. In this case to pay wages to workers in time we need to borrow money from banks at high rates."But if the banks pay to the workers early it is good both for workers and the employers. Islam also Managing Director of Chattagram based Well Designers Limited said, "Our workers do not need to pay interests on their early wage drawings. We can pay in favor them."He said this is an effective tool if the banks agree with the readymade garment exporter clients.When contacted Shabnam Wazed Nida, Chief Executive Officer of Agam International Limited said, "Timely salaries are important. With app based digital system employees or workers can draw money against their earned salaries when needed."She said, "It builds confidence among workers." She said if the employers and their designated banks come forward within the system, it will be more supportive for the workers."She said, "At our offering apps workers do not need to wait for a fixed payday. Such early access can help alleviate financial stress and provides a safety net for unexpected expenses."Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director, City Bank Limited told the Daily Observer this is a good idea but there are several constraints. He said credit information bureau report is an issue that banks or others are yet to think about introducing early access to earned wages.He described digital platforms as positive and though some have introduced, a vast study and knowledge is required.Arefin who is also Vice Chairman, Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) said this trend has gained significant traction in various regions. It is time to study the whole process.