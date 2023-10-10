Video
Khaleda's condition critical, says Medical Board

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Dr Shahabuddin Talukder, the chief of the medical board overseeing BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's health, said on Monday that, "Khaleda Zia is in critical condition, and she has been transferred from her cabin to the CCU due to the high risk of collapse."

He made these remarks during a press conference held at Evercare Hospital to provide an update on Khaleda Zia's health.

Dr Shahabuddin further explained, "Madam has heart issues and has undergone a procedure to address two blockages. We have had to move her to the CCU multiple times to drain fluid from her lungs. That is the current situation."

Prof FM Siddiqui, a member of Khaleda Zia's medical board, echoed the concerns, emphasizing the critical condition of Khaleda Zia and the urgent need to transfer her to a multi-disciplinary medical center abroad. He mentioned, "There is an infection in her lungs and a small amount of bleeding in her stomach. Since her admission to the hospital, we have administered four bags of blood. The situation is complex and challenging."

Prof Siddiqui continued, "Our medical board and all the associated doctors are providing round-the-clock care and treatment. However, we have reached a point where we have exhausted most of our treatment options. There is little more we can do on our own."

Referring to a missed opportunity for a TIPS procedure, he noted, "If the TIPS procedure, which connects blood vessels in the liver to address severe issues, had been performed two years ago, the accumulation of fluid and bleeding might have been prevented."

He stressed, "As a doctor, it is painful to witness a patient with a treatable illness deteriorate before our eyes because we cannot exhaust all available treatments. Time is running out."

"Today, as a member of the medical board, I want to convey to everyone involved that if the TIPS procedure is performed promptly, and Khaleda Zia is transferred to an advanced multi-disciplinary center abroad for a liver transplant, there is still hope for improving her condition."

Notably, the TIPS procedure is urgently required and is not available in Bangladesh.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government released Khaleda Zia from prison for a period of six months through an executive order on March 25, 2020. This release came with the condition that she would reside at her residence in Gulshan and would not leave the country. Subsequently, the government extended the suspension of Khaleda's sentence eight times.



