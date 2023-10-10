Video
PM reiterates holding next polls in a free, fair manner

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Diplomatic Correspondent

PM reiterates holding next polls in a free, fair manner

PM reiterates holding next polls in a free, fair manner

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has once again reiterated her commitment to holding the next polls in a free and fair manner. She made these comments during a meeting with Diana Janse, the State Secretary for International Development Cooperation of Sweden's Foreign Ministry, at Ganabhaban on Monday morning.

Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Diana Janse, expressed the Swedish government's desire to witness a free, fair, and inclusive election in Bangladesh. "We are committed to holding the next general election in a free and fair manner," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted her as saying in a media briefing after the meeting.

However, in response, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assured the Swedish official that her government is dedicated to holding a free and fair election. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the excellent relations between the two countries.

"We should not impose sanctions on the transportation of food grains," she said. The prime minister urged for an end to the Ukraine-Russia war, suggesting that the money saved from ending the conflict should be directed towards the welfare of mankind. She pointed out that the war and sanctions had led to inflation, higher commodity prices, and increased transportation costs.

Sheikh Hasina highlighted that Bangladesh was not facing a food crisis, thanks to the significant contributions of its agriculturists in boosting food production. She also mentioned her government's plans to establish 100 special economic zones across the country, and she extended an offer of land for Swedish investment.

The Swedish State Secretary commended Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for providing shelter to over a million displaced Myanmar nationals and expressed the Swedish government's desire for the dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland, Myanmar. Janse emphasized the transformative potential of the Matarbari deep-sea port for Bangladesh.

She also praised Sheikh Hasina's leadership in driving overall development in Bangladesh, particularly in women's empowerment, poverty reduction, and climate change mitigation. The prime minister lamented that developed countries were not doing enough to combat the impacts of climate change.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin and Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde. The prime minister reiterated her concern that developed countries were not taking sufficient action to address the impact of climate change.
 
The Swedish State Secretary also emphasized that the Deep Seaport would be a game-changer for Bangladesh's development.

Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin and Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde were present at the meeting.



