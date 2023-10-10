Cabinet okays amendments to local govt, labour laws







During a briefing to reporters at the Secretariat after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain stated, "The government can now appoint administrators in Union Parishads after the expiry of their tenure, as per the draft law. The provision to appoint administrators in Union Parishads following the expiration of the five-year tenure of the elected representatives has been included in the draft law."



The Cabinet Secretary noted that, currently, UP chairmen sometimes continue in their positions on various pretexts despite the expiration of their tenures. However, this will no longer be possible with the proposed change. Under the proposed law, a UP chairman will not have any opportunity to remain in office after the expiration of their tenure.

Additionally, the draft law changes the title of a UP secretary to 'UP Administrative Officer.'



According to the proposed law, the UP's elected body will be required to convene its first sitting within 10 days after taking the oath. In the Local Government (Union Parishad) Act, 2009, no specific timeframe is set for their inaugural meeting. The first sitting is of importance as the five-year tenure commences following this session.



Regarding the proposed amendment of the Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Act, 2023, elections for a city corporation will now be held within 90 days before the expiry of its five-year tenure, as opposed to the existing 180 days. Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain explained, "The election must be organized within three months before the tenure's conclusion, whereas it currently stands at six months under the existing law."



The proposed law also mandates that the elected body in a city corporation must convene its first sitting within 15 days after taking the oath. The draft law assigns the city corporation the responsibility of rainwater drainage and introduces a position of executive officer alongside the Chief Executive Officer in a city corporation. In case a ward councilor takes leave, the proposed law stipulates that a reserve councilor will assume charge of the ward, a departure from the current practice where a councilor from a nearby ward assumes this responsibility.



Furthermore, the draft law grants the city corporation the authority to fine private road owners and organizations if they fail to comply with the city corporation's road management orders.



The draft of the Foreign Voluntary Organizations (Acquisition of Immovable Assets Regulation) Act, 2023 suggests that such organizations cannot acquire immovable assets without the government's permission. According to Mahbub Hossain, "A foreign voluntary organization cannot acquire immovable assets through purchase, donation, or any other means without the government's permission."



The Cabinet also granted in principle approval for the draft Payra-Kuakata Development Authority Act, 2023, aimed at facilitating planned development in the area. Furthermore, the Cabinet cleared the draft agreement to be signed between Bangladesh and Algeria on mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, services, and official passports.



Meanwhile, the Cabinet relieved the Agriculture Ministry of the responsibility for framing policies regarding agricultural investment in foreign lands.

The Cabinet on Monday approved drafts of the 'Local Government (Union Parishad) (Amendment) Act, 2023,' the 'Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Act, 2023,' and the 'Foreign Voluntary Organizations (Acquisition of Immovable Assets Regulation) Act, 2023,' introducing some changes to the existing laws. These approvals were granted during the regular Cabinet meeting held on Monday, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding at her office in Dhaka.During a briefing to reporters at the Secretariat after the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Md. Mahbub Hossain stated, "The government can now appoint administrators in Union Parishads after the expiry of their tenure, as per the draft law. The provision to appoint administrators in Union Parishads following the expiration of the five-year tenure of the elected representatives has been included in the draft law."The Cabinet Secretary noted that, currently, UP chairmen sometimes continue in their positions on various pretexts despite the expiration of their tenures. However, this will no longer be possible with the proposed change. Under the proposed law, a UP chairman will not have any opportunity to remain in office after the expiration of their tenure.Additionally, the draft law changes the title of a UP secretary to 'UP Administrative Officer.'According to the proposed law, the UP's elected body will be required to convene its first sitting within 10 days after taking the oath. In the Local Government (Union Parishad) Act, 2009, no specific timeframe is set for their inaugural meeting. The first sitting is of importance as the five-year tenure commences following this session.Regarding the proposed amendment of the Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Act, 2023, elections for a city corporation will now be held within 90 days before the expiry of its five-year tenure, as opposed to the existing 180 days. Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain explained, "The election must be organized within three months before the tenure's conclusion, whereas it currently stands at six months under the existing law."The proposed law also mandates that the elected body in a city corporation must convene its first sitting within 15 days after taking the oath. The draft law assigns the city corporation the responsibility of rainwater drainage and introduces a position of executive officer alongside the Chief Executive Officer in a city corporation. In case a ward councilor takes leave, the proposed law stipulates that a reserve councilor will assume charge of the ward, a departure from the current practice where a councilor from a nearby ward assumes this responsibility.Furthermore, the draft law grants the city corporation the authority to fine private road owners and organizations if they fail to comply with the city corporation's road management orders.The draft of the Foreign Voluntary Organizations (Acquisition of Immovable Assets Regulation) Act, 2023 suggests that such organizations cannot acquire immovable assets without the government's permission. According to Mahbub Hossain, "A foreign voluntary organization cannot acquire immovable assets through purchase, donation, or any other means without the government's permission."The Cabinet also granted in principle approval for the draft Payra-Kuakata Development Authority Act, 2023, aimed at facilitating planned development in the area. Furthermore, the Cabinet cleared the draft agreement to be signed between Bangladesh and Algeria on mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, services, and official passports.Meanwhile, the Cabinet relieved the Agriculture Ministry of the responsibility for framing policies regarding agricultural investment in foreign lands.