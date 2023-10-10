US believes in rule-based system in Indo-Pacific region: Haas







"Unchecked Chinese influence may challenge the sovereignty and strategic autonomy of the Indo-Pacific region," he said on the last day of the three-day Bay of Bengal Conversations organised by the Center for Governance Studies (CGS) at a city hotel.



He said the Belt and Road Initiative, along with the People's Republic of China's (PRC) expansive maritime ambitions, have signaled a new epoch in the dynamics of this region.

"As we chart our course through the coming decades in the Indo-Pacific, we must not lose sight of the evolving nature of the People's Republic of China's influence," he said.



The US ambassador was speaking at a plenary session on "Defining Competition in the Indo-Pacific", moderated by Zillur Rahman, Executive Director of Centre for Governance Studies and Chairman of Bay of Bengal Conversation.



Jeremy Bruer, Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Lilly Nicholls, Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, and Sarah Cooke, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, also spoke.



Peter Haas has applauded Bangladesh's vision of a "free, open, peaceful, secure, and inclusive Indo-Pacific."



Bangladesh's recently released Indo-Pacific Outlook, outlines a number of important principles, and the way Bangladesh sees its role in the region, said Peter Hass during a Bay of Bengal Conversation Panel titled "Defining Competition in the Indo-Pacific."



"There is also significant overlap with the US's own, including on issues such as freedom of navigation and over flight, open, transparent, and rules-based multilateral systems and environmental resilience," Haas said.



"Just as we seek a free and open region, we believe we can only truly fulfill these visions when we apply those principles domestically as well," said the US ambassador.



"The US Indo-Pacific Strategy also believes in the promotion of democracy, human rights and prosperity in the region," he said.



"And this brings us to the most pressing strategic challenge to our vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific: authoritarian powers trying to alter the fundamental rules of the road in international affairs," said Hass.



As liberal democracy, US approaches also recognise the importance of human rights to safeguarding peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, he said.



"We must approach this juncture with unyielding vigilance," he said.



Haas said Russia's brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine was a wake-up call to the world.



"It demonstrates that the ideals we aspire to, not just in the Indo-Pacific, but globally, cannot be taken for granted, rather they must be defended," Haas said.



The US will conduct itself as a reasonable leader, he said.



"We do not seek conflict. We do not seek a cold war ... but we will be unabashed in promoting our vision of a free, open, secure, and prosperous world and what we have to offer to the communities of nations," said Haas.



He said that the United Sates firmly believe that "competition" in the Indo-Pacific is not about forcing countries to choose, but it is about offering an alternative vision based on respect, prosperity, and partnership.



"It's my hope that our definition of competition in this region allows us to renew our sense of purpose and reinvigorate our commitment to a shared vision for the Indo-Pacific," he said.



"Together," Ambassador Haas said, they stand as stewards of stability, prosperity, and inclusivity.



By championing democracy, human rights, and open dialogue, he said, the US is paving the way for a region that not only endures but thrives.



"Through the recognition of our sovereign foreign policy prerogatives, we forge partnerships that are based on mutual respect, shared aspirations, and, especially in the case of our friends on this panel, partnerships and alliances that transcend borders and stand as a testament to our collective commitment to a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he said.



Quoting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Ambassador Haas said: "The Indo-Pacific region must be an area of peace and prosperity for all. Our vision for the region is to have a free, open, peaceful, secure, and inclusive region."



The United States wholeheartedly agrees to this vision, he said.



Looking to the future, Haas said, it is in everyone's interest to protect that freedom, that openness. "And I'd also like to add to that diversity, that makes the Indo-Pacific such a dynamic engine of growth and prosperity, not just for the citizens of the region, but for the entire world."



He said, "We collectively champion a resolute commitment to upholding a rules-based international order, fostering robust economic integration, and safeguarding the sanctity of maritime commons."



"We are also collectively committed to relying on our alliances and partnerships with each other, and others in the region, to achieve these aims. This is absolutely central to our approach," he said.



"Here we also underscore that just as we seek a free and open region, we believe we can only truly fulfill these visions when we apply those principles domestically as well," Haas said.



Looking around the region, nations such as Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia demonstrate that when people are secure, when their rights are protected, when they can access information and contribute to how they're governed, they are better connected to the global economy, feel empowered to pursue opportunities, and live up to their potential and what they can achieve, said Haas.



"It is through the steadfast adherence to these bedrock principles that we lay the foundation for enduring, sustainable development and the harmonious coexistence of nations," said Haas.



He said, "We encourage Bangladesh to recognise the importance of these principles in its own past as it develops its own outlook."



