Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 8:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Palestinian state 'most reliable' solution: Russia  

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

MOSCOW, Oct 9: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that creating a Palestinian state was the "most reliable" solution for peace in Israel and that fighting terrorism alone would not ensure security.

He spoke during a press conference with the head of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who visited Russia after the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a massive surprise attack on Saturday.

Creating a "Palestinian state that would live side by side with Israel... is the most reliable path to solve (the conflict)," Lavrov said.

"We cannot agree with those who say that security can only be ensured through a fight with terrorism."
He said Moscow was "deeply concerned that hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians have died and that the Gaza Sector has been declared a target for Israeli retaliation."

Lavrov said Russia -- in the midst of its almost 20-month long Ukraine offensive -- had "serious questions" about Western policy on Israel.

"They say that (fighting) should be stopped immediately, that Israel should destroy the terrorists," Lavrov said.

"But this was done before... and never after the situation calmed down did they come to the fact that the main reason (for the conflict) needs to be eliminated," he said.

"The Palestinian problem should not be delayed further."

Lavrov earlier said that Russia and the Arab League would work to "stop the bloodshed" in Israel and Gaza.

Aboul Gheit, meanwhile, said he condemned "the violence, but from all sides."

"We demand the creation of political prospects and a fair resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict," he said.

The Kremlin said Monday it feared a foreign player could enter the conflict after the US moved warships closer to its ally Israel.

"The risk of third forces becoming involved in this conflict is high," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

"It is very important to find ways as soon as possible to move towards some kind of negotiation process in order to reduce this escalation and move away from a military solution," he said.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


HC asks to maintain status quo on 8 floors of Borak Tower
Cabinet approves extension of maternity leave
Early access to earned wages a new trend
Russia, Arab League will work to 'stop bloodshed' in Israel, Gaza: Lavrov
PM to inaugurate on Nov 12
Khaleda's condition critical, says Medical Board
Hold peace talks to stop Israel-Palestinian conflict: China
PM reiterates holding next polls in a free, fair manner


Latest News
Kazi Farms and Suguna fined Tk 8.44cr for hiking broiler price
New 'Exorcist' takes possession of N.America box office
Woman dies from snake bite in Jhalakathi
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
New Zealand make two in two defeating Netherlands by big margin
PM reiterates commitment to hold free, fair election
Bangladesh to play Maldives in qualification round of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Oct 12
'Currently no chance' of prisoner swap with Israel: Hamas
IELTS exam candidates awarded scholarship at NSU
People will never forgive govt if Khaleda’s life put at risk: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Price cut for OPPO A17 smartphone announced
Habib-Shahjahan among 15 BNP men jailed for 4 years
2 Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sweden wants to see free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh
AL, BNP to hold rallies in Dhaka today
Digital banking’s promise in Bangladesh: A new era of financial inclusion
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
Fire at SA Paribahan's Kakrail office under control
Israel, Gaza reel as death toll soars above 1,100 in war with Hamas
Reasons that enable ACC to file case against Dr Yunus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft