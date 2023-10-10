A faction of AL teachers formed a joint panel with BNP group







The pro-AL faction 'Muktijuddher Chetona O Bangabandhur Adarsher Shikkhak Samaj'-a platform of teachers opposing the incumbent Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam-united with JU unit of Nationalist Teachers Forum under the banner of Shikkhak Oikyo Parishad formed the joint panel to contest in the senate election. The candidates for the upcoming senate teachers' representative election, under the banner of BNP-backed Shikkhak Oikyo Parishad, discussed the overall campus situation in a meeting at around 3:00pm on Monday at the teachers' lounge of the central cafeteria of the university.



Shikkhak Oikyo Parishad leader Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, Prof of the Philosophy Department, said "Leaders of the Parishad promise to eliminate irregularities, bring transparency, protect stakeholders' interests and create a suitable environment for education and research in the university". The candidates of the BNP-backed Shikkhak Oikyo Parishad declared their 13-point election promises, that stressed on establishing an annual research fund and ensuring the coexistence of all student organisations, regardless of party affiliation, to make the university research-oriented.

