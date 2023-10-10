Video
Home Back Page

JU Senate Election

A faction of AL teachers formed a joint panel with BNP group

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
JU Correspondent

A faction of pro-Awami League teachers of Jahangirnagar University has formed a joint panel on Monday with the teachers backed by Bangladesh Nationalist Party to participate in the upcoming Senate Teachers' Representative Election on October 16.

The pro-AL faction 'Muktijuddher Chetona O Bangabandhur Adarsher Shikkhak Samaj'-a platform of teachers opposing the incumbent Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam-united with JU unit of Nationalist Teachers Forum under the banner of Shikkhak Oikyo Parishad formed the joint panel to contest in the senate election. The candidates for the upcoming senate teachers' representative election, under the banner of BNP-backed Shikkhak Oikyo Parishad, discussed the overall campus situation in a meeting at around 3:00pm on Monday at the teachers' lounge of the central cafeteria of the university.

Shikkhak Oikyo Parishad leader Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, Prof of the Philosophy Department, said "Leaders of the Parishad promise to eliminate irregularities, bring transparency, protect stakeholders' interests and create a suitable environment for education and research in the university". The candidates of the BNP-backed Shikkhak Oikyo Parishad declared their 13-point election promises, that stressed on establishing an annual research fund and ensuring the coexistence of all student organisations, regardless of party affiliation, to make the university research-oriented.

In response to the allegation of distracting from Awami League's ideology, Prof Motaher Hossain, convener of a faction of pro-Awami League 'Muktijuddher Chetona O Bangabandhur Adarsher Shikkhak Samaj', said that it is not a matter of ideology. "Rather, we are united above all as a team to ensure transparency, accountability and eradicate all types of anomalies and corruption from the university," he observed.




