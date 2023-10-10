Dengue death toll nears 1,100







The toll stood at 1,096 on Monday morning as the number of patients hospitalised so far this year increased by 2,660 to 226,224, reported the Directorate General of Health Services.



Dhaka saw six new deaths and 649 new cases while the districts outside the capital recorded four deaths and 2,011 new cases.

Of the 8,820 dengue patients receiving treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 2,756 were in Dhaka and 6,064 were outside the capital.



The latest fatalities took the toll in October past 100. A record number of 396 deaths were reported in September.

�bdnews24.com



With 10 more fatalities in the latest daily count, the death toll from dengue fever caused by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes this year is nearing the 1,100 mark amid the worst outbreak of the disease.The toll stood at 1,096 on Monday morning as the number of patients hospitalised so far this year increased by 2,660 to 226,224, reported the Directorate General of Health Services.Dhaka saw six new deaths and 649 new cases while the districts outside the capital recorded four deaths and 2,011 new cases.Of the 8,820 dengue patients receiving treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 2,756 were in Dhaka and 6,064 were outside the capital.The latest fatalities took the toll in October past 100. A record number of 396 deaths were reported in September.�bdnews24.com