There is uncertainty about JS polls, JP tells US team





Jatiya Party has said it is not anxious about the general election but apprehend uncertainty, as a big party BNP does not want to participate in the election.



Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman GM Quader told it to the visiting joint IRI and NDI pre-election assessment mission of the US on Monday.





They also want to know about our past elections environment, we have tried to explain that to them in detail.



GM Quader said they told them the country's largest political party BNP will not participate in the election, but protest against the government. It can create unstable situation in the country.



Mentioning that, the United States Pre Election Monitoring Group wanted to know how to make elections inclusive?



In response to a question whether JP will participate in the election Quader answered, "We have not said that we will not go to the elections. We will watch the situation and take action accordingly."



When asked whether he will make coalition with the government during the election, the Jatiya Party Chairman said, "If there is an acceptable proposal from the government, then we will consider it. However, we have not yet received any proposal from the government in this regard."



The US pre-election observation team met with the Jatiya Party from 3 pm to 4 pm. Party presidium member Major Rana Mohammad Sohail (Retd.), Member of Parliament and Chairman's Advisor Masroor Mawla and Ahsan Adelur Rahman Adel participated in the meeting along with GM Quader.



