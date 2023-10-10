Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 8:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

There is uncertainty about JS polls, JP tells US team

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent


Jatiya Party has said it is not anxious about the general election but apprehend uncertainty, as a big party BNP does not want to participate in the election.

Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman GM Quader told it to the visiting joint IRI and NDI pre-election assessment mission of the US on Monday.  
Speaking to the journalists after the meeting he said, "The United States election watchdog want to know about our point of view about elections. We have said, what we think."

They also want to know about our past elections environment, we have tried to explain that to them in detail.

GM Quader said they told them the country's largest political party BNP will not participate in the election, but protest against the government. It can create unstable situation in the country.

Mentioning that, the United States Pre Election Monitoring Group wanted to know how to make elections inclusive?  

In response to a question whether JP will participate in the election Quader answered, "We have not said that we will not go to the elections. We will watch the situation and take action accordingly."

When asked whether he will make coalition with the government during the election, the Jatiya Party Chairman said, "If there is an acceptable proposal from the government, then we will consider it. However, we have not yet received any proposal from the government in this regard."

The US pre-election observation team met with the Jatiya Party from 3 pm to 4 pm. Party presidium member Major Rana Mohammad Sohail (Retd.), Member of Parliament and Chairman's Advisor Masroor Mawla and Ahsan Adelur Rahman Adel participated in the meeting along with GM Quader.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


A faction of AL teachers formed a joint panel with BNP group
Dengue death toll nears 1,100
Claudia Goldin wins Nobel Economics Prize for work on women in the labour market
There is uncertainty about JS polls, JP tells US team
15 BNP leaders, activists jailed for 4 years
No free, fair credible polls possible under AL govt: BNP
No scope for compromise  with BNP against constitution: Quader
Will spray Russian uranium on BNP’s head: Quader


Latest News
Kazi Farms and Suguna fined Tk 8.44cr for hiking broiler price
New 'Exorcist' takes possession of N.America box office
Woman dies from snake bite in Jhalakathi
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
New Zealand make two in two defeating Netherlands by big margin
PM reiterates commitment to hold free, fair election
Bangladesh to play Maldives in qualification round of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Oct 12
'Currently no chance' of prisoner swap with Israel: Hamas
IELTS exam candidates awarded scholarship at NSU
People will never forgive govt if Khaleda’s life put at risk: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Price cut for OPPO A17 smartphone announced
Habib-Shahjahan among 15 BNP men jailed for 4 years
2 Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sweden wants to see free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh
AL, BNP to hold rallies in Dhaka today
Digital banking’s promise in Bangladesh: A new era of financial inclusion
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
Fire at SA Paribahan's Kakrail office under control
Israel, Gaza reel as death toll soars above 1,100 in war with Hamas
Reasons that enable ACC to file case against Dr Yunus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft