Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 8:42 AM
15 BNP leaders, activists jailed for 4 years

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced 15 BNP leaders and activists, including BNP Chairperson's adviser Habibur Rahman Habib to four years in jail in a case filed with Bhatara Police Station for setting fire in a bus eight years ago.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jashim delivered the judgement in presence of the two accused.
The court also acquitted four BNP activists as the charges against them were not proven.
The other 14 convicts are -- former lawmakers Mohammad  Shahjahan,  Mohammad Ahsan Habib Lincoln, BNP's village government affairs assistant secretary Md Belal Ahmed,  joint publicity secretary Md Shamimur Rahman Shamim,  Tauhidul Islam Tuhin, Monirul Haque Monir, Md Didarul Islam, Masud Rana, Abdur Razzak, Ziaul Islam Jewel, Md Arif, Md Nishan Mia, Md Mahmudul Hasan Sumon and Mozammel Haque.

The acquitted four BNP activists are - Kafil Uddin, Deen Islam, Md Mamun and Aminul Islam.

The convicts were jailed for two years for obstructing police to perform their duties and will have to pay Tk 5,000 as fined money in the case.

And they were jailed for another two years in an arson case and will have to pay Tk 5,000.

The case statement is that during the time of 20-party coalition blockade programme, some 30 to 40 people would obstruct the movement of people in the street, hinder on duty police and setting fire on a bus at 5.30pm on January 15 in 2015 in front of Jamuna Future Park under Bhatara Police Station. As result the loss is amounted near about TK 1.6 lakh.

In this connection Bhatara police Sub Inspector Nazrul Islam filed a case with the police station on that day After an investigation, Sub Inspector Shah Mohammad Saju Miah submitted charge sheet on May 12 on that year accusing 19 BNP men including Habibur Rahman Habib.

The same court framed charges against 19 BNP men on July 26 in 2016.

Habibur Rahman Habib was the president of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) central committee, in the 1988-90 session, now he is the BNP Chairperson's adviser.



