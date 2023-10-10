

No free, fair credible polls possible under AL govt: BNP



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir led the BNP team and presented the party's observations about the next general election.



The meeting over, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury told reporters, "We have naturally told them (US team) that people could not exercise their right to vote in the last two general elections. It proved that, no impartial election is possible under the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

Replying to a question, he said the US team did not say anything about the election as they came to Bangladesh to know the opinions and observations of all the stakeholders. He said the US pre-election assessment mission wanted to know from them all aspects relating to the next general election.



Khosru said that the BNP delegation told the US team that the Sheikh Hasina regime must quit and dissolve parliament and a neutral government has to be formed and the Election Commission must be reconstituted to hold free, fair, and acceptable election of international standards.



"People of Bangladesh have no doubt that they will not be able to cast their votes unless the election is held under a polls-time non-party government," he said.



Khosru said that the situation has not changed now but worsened.



On the contrary, the scheme of stealing votes and torturing the opposition has become stronger, he said, adding the government has prepared a scheme of stealing votes institutionallly.



Earlier, the six-member joint IRI and NDI pre-election assessment mission of the US met with a seven-member BNP delegation at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.



The BNP team included, Fakhrul, BNP standing committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan and Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP Chairperson's Adviser Mohammad Ismail Zabiullah, BNP Organising Secretary Shama Obaed and Human Rights Affairs Secretary Asaduzzaman Asad.



The six-member joint International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) pre-election assessment mission (PEAM) arrived in Bangladesh on Saturday to follow electoral preparations and conduct an independent and impartial assessment.



