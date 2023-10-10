

No scope for compromise with BNP against constitution: Quader



He made the remark at a press briefing after a meeting with the pre-election delegation of the United States (US) at Hotel Sheraton at Banani in the capital.



Quader, the road transport and bridges minister, said the US delegation wanted to know if there is any scope of consensus and coexistence with the BNP.

In response, we have told the delegation that BNP did not kept this opportunity open as they wanted resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Quader said.



"BNP's demands for restoration of caretaker government system, abolishment of the Election Commission and the dissolve of the parliament, are also not possible," he said.



Awami League general secretary said, BNP has given wrong interpretation of the law to the US delegation. And we have explained them about the reality, he said.



Quader said the US delegation said nothing about BNP's demands, but they emphasized on holding next election in Bangladesh free and fair.



"As the US delegation wanted to know whether there is any threat of violence during election, we have informed them about the firm commitment of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to hold free, fair, neutral and peaceful elections in the country," Obaidul QUader said.



The Election Commission is working to his end and the government is extending necessary support to the commission, he said. �BSS

