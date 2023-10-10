Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 8:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Will spray Russian uranium on BNP’s head: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said the people of Dhaka would make BNP obsolete if it comes to paralyse the city.

"BNP said it will paralyse Dhaka city in October. The people of Dhaka will paralyse them (BNP) instead. They said to shut the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. If they jump and dance too much, we'll put Russian uranium on their heads and cool it down," he said.

Quader was speaking at a peace rally organised by Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League at Gabtoli in the capital on Monday afternoon. He warned BNP that it will not be good to jump too much. The road transport and bridges minister said, "People are suffering due to the rise in commodity prices due to the global crisis. Sheikh Hasina is sleepless thinking about the people."

"Things cost more, but not a single person died without eating. If people live, Bangladesh will survive, Awami League will live, and the Liberation War will live," he also said.

Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, among others, addressed the rally with Dhaka City North AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman in the chair.     �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


A faction of AL teachers formed a joint panel with BNP group
Dengue death toll nears 1,100
Claudia Goldin wins Nobel Economics Prize for work on women in the labour market
There is uncertainty about JS polls, JP tells US team
15 BNP leaders, activists jailed for 4 years
No free, fair credible polls possible under AL govt: BNP
No scope for compromise  with BNP against constitution: Quader
Will spray Russian uranium on BNP’s head: Quader


Latest News
Kazi Farms and Suguna fined Tk 8.44cr for hiking broiler price
New 'Exorcist' takes possession of N.America box office
Woman dies from snake bite in Jhalakathi
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
New Zealand make two in two defeating Netherlands by big margin
PM reiterates commitment to hold free, fair election
Bangladesh to play Maldives in qualification round of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Oct 12
'Currently no chance' of prisoner swap with Israel: Hamas
IELTS exam candidates awarded scholarship at NSU
People will never forgive govt if Khaleda’s life put at risk: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Price cut for OPPO A17 smartphone announced
Habib-Shahjahan among 15 BNP men jailed for 4 years
2 Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sweden wants to see free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh
AL, BNP to hold rallies in Dhaka today
Digital banking’s promise in Bangladesh: A new era of financial inclusion
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
Fire at SA Paribahan's Kakrail office under control
Israel, Gaza reel as death toll soars above 1,100 in war with Hamas
Reasons that enable ACC to file case against Dr Yunus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft