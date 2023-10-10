Will spray Russian uranium on BNP’s head: Quader







"BNP said it will paralyse Dhaka city in October. The people of Dhaka will paralyse them (BNP) instead. They said to shut the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. If they jump and dance too much, we'll put Russian uranium on their heads and cool it down," he said.



Quader was speaking at a peace rally organised by Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League at Gabtoli in the capital on Monday afternoon. He warned BNP that it will not be good to jump too much. The road transport and bridges minister said, "People are suffering due to the rise in commodity prices due to the global crisis. Sheikh Hasina is sleepless thinking about the people."

"Things cost more, but not a single person died without eating. If people live, Bangladesh will survive, Awami League will live, and the Liberation War will live," he also said.



Awami League Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, among others, addressed the rally with Dhaka City North AL President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman in the chair. �UNB



