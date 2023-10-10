|
Metro Rail
Agargaon-Motijheel route opening deferred to Oct 29
Tuesday, 10 October, 2023
The inauguration of Dhaka Metro Rail's MRT Line-6 on the Agargaon-Motijheel section has been deferred to October 29.
Ichiguchi Tomohide, the chief representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in the Bangladesh office, confirmed this news to the media on Monday. Previously, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader had stated that the Agargaon-Motijheel section would be opened on October 20.
There are seven stations on the Agargaon to Motijheel route of the metro rail: Bijoy Sarani, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbagh, TSC, Press Club, and Motijheel.
Initially, five trains will run from Agargaon to Motijheel every 15 minutes, and the number of trains will gradually increase by reducing the time interval.