BGB seizes over 3kg crystal meth in Cox’s Bazar







Based on secret information, members of the paramilitary force came to know that a drug shipment may enter Bangladesh territory from Myanmar through Nadinibash area under BGB Damdamia BOP, sometime on Sunday night. Based on the information, the anti-smuggling BGB patrol team of Damdamia BOP under Teknaf Battalion (2 BGB) divided into several squads and took a strategic position along Keora Bagan, said Lt Col Md Mohiuddin, commanding officer of the BGB-2 battalion.



At around 22:50 pm on Sunday night, the BGB patrol team saw two suspected drug dealers with plastic bags crossing the zero line of the border and coming through Keora Bagan in the Nadinibash area. Then they chased them, said Mohiuddin.

Sensing the presence of the BGB patrol team, they left the plastic bags inside the dense Keora garden and ran away towards the neighboring hills in the dark of night. Later, the patrol team reached the said place and conducted a search operation, recovered the plastic bag left by the drug dealers and seized 3.067 kg of crystal meth ice from inside it, he added. �UNB