Woman dies falling from Malibagh Flyover







Police are unsure however whether it was a case of suicide or murder till filing of this report.



The deceased was identified as Sahida Islam Meem, 21, daughter of late Abu Sayeed of Bagichartek of West Rampura in the capital.

On information, police recovered the body at around 3am, said Sub-inspector (SI) Amena Khanam of Ramna Police Station. The body was sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy at around 10am.



The exact cause of death will be known after getting the post-mortem report, said SI Amena. �UNB



