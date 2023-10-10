Video
Woman dies falling from Malibagh Flyover

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Police on Monday recovered the body of a young female dancer from under the Mouchak-Malibagh flyover, near the Malibagh Safena Women medical College Hospital in the capital.

Police are unsure however whether it was a case of suicide or murder till filing of this report.

The deceased was identified as Sahida Islam Meem, 21, daughter of late Abu Sayeed of Bagichartek of West Rampura in the capital.

On information, police recovered the body at around 3am, said Sub-inspector (SI) Amena Khanam of Ramna Police Station. The body was sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy at around 10am.

The exact cause of death will be known after getting the post-mortem report, said SI Amena.    �UNB



