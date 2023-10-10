Govt working to prepare database on climate change: Secy







A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BSS) and the Department of Environment (DoE) to make the process of collecting data on greenhouse gas emissions, climate change adaptation and mitigation more sustainable and to analyze the data accurately and submit it to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in the form of national reports, she said.



The environment secretary was speaking at the MoU signing ceremony held under the project titled 'Strengthening Capacity for Environmental Emissions under the Paris Agreement in Bangladesh', being implemented by the DoE, at a city hotel, a ministry press release said.

She said a web-based Bangladesh Climate Change MRV system has already been developed under this project to make data collection related to greenhouse gas emissions, climate change adaptation and mitigation easier, cost-effective and verifiable, where the relevant stakeholders can directly access their data and able to provide input and monitor analyzes made in light of the provided data. �BSS



