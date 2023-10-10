Video
SM Sultan’s 29th death anniv today

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

NARAIL, Oct 9: The 29th death anniversary of world renowned artist SM Sultan will be observed in the district today in a befitting manner.

In observance of the anniversary, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, SM Sultan Foundation and Narail district administration jointly have chalked out a daylong programme at Sultan Smriti Sangrahasala, Shishu Swarga and Zilla Shilpakala Academy in the district town.

The daylong programmes include paying tributes to the iconic artist through offering wreaths, Qurankhwani, milad mahfil, art competition for children, prize distribution and discussion on Sultan's life and works.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) and S.M. Sultan Foundation president Muhammad Asfaqul Haque Chowdhury said all preparations have been made for a successful observance of the death anniversary of the legendary artist.    �BSS



