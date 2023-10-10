4 to die, 5 get life term for murder in Manikganj







Manikganj Additional District and Session Judge Sabina Yeasmin handed down the punishment.



The condemned convicts are-Badar Uddin of Dhamrai upazila, Ismail alias Kalu and Yeakub Ali Sheikh of Shibalaya upazila and Billal Shikdar of Gazipur district.

The lifers are Babu Mia of Doulatpur upazila, Akher Ali and Babul Sheikh of Shibalaya upazila, Shah Alam of Bhola district and Shahadat Hossain of Sirajganj district. All tried in absentia. According to the prosecution, Joynal, 40, a truck driver along with his assistant Rubel, 28 were heading towards Gazipur's Sreepur upazila for delivering stone from Bhomra land port in Satkhira on August 6, 2010.



When the truck reached near Baliakhora Bridge in Ghior upazila of Manikganj, the convicts took over the steering of the truck under control after killing the driver and his helper around 2 am.

Police recovered the bodies of Joynal and Rubel from the area on the following day.



A case was filed with Ghior Police Station. Police submitted chargesheet against nine people on March 30, 2011. �UNB



