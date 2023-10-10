Top leader of Ansar al-Islam arrested







The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime or CTTC unit of the police made the arrests at Kajla in Dhaka's Jatrabari on Saturday night.



Police seized two pistols loaded with 15 rounds of bullets from their possession, the CTTC's chief Additional Commissioner Asaduzzaman said in a press briefing on Sunday. The five arrestees are - Md Shakhawatul Kabir alias Anis, 45, Ehsanur Rahman alias Murad, 26, Bakhtiar Rahman alias Nazmul, 30, Yusuf Ali Sarker, 31, and Zahedul Islam alias Ashraf, 35.

Asaduzzaman claimed the arrests affected the activities of the Islamist militant group.



Shakhawatul, the Nayeb-e-Amir of Ansar al-Islam, got his first lesson in Islamist militancy when Jamiat-ul-Muslimin, the mother organisation of Ansar al-Islam, was formed in 2002, according to the CTTC chief. Ejaz Kargil, the first Amir or chief of Ansar al-Islam who was killed in a drone attack in Pakistan, brought Sakhawatul to the outfit and later made him the Nayeb-e-Amir in 2010, the CTTC chief said.



Shakhawatul had also travelled to Pakistan but returned home and resumed activities involving Ansar al-Islam following Ejaz's death in 2014.



He had been arrested but secured bail in 2018 before reviving Ansar al-Islam again.

�bdnews24.com



