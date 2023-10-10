Bodies of mother, son recovered in Rajshahi







Shantona Begum, 28, was married to Mohammad Ali of Maipara village and Zihad was their only child, police said.



Police recovered the bodies around 5:30pm on Sunday from the house, said Masud Rana, sub-inspector (SI) of Puthia police station.

The deceased's husband Muhammad Ali, a day labourer, said he left home in the morning. When he returned home, he found the door locked from inside.



Getting no response for a long time, he broke the door and saw the bodies of his wife and son hanging from the ceiling. Later he informed the police. �UNB



RAJSHAHI, Oct 9: Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her five-year-old son from their home in Rajshahi's Puthia upazila on Sunday.Shantona Begum, 28, was married to Mohammad Ali of Maipara village and Zihad was their only child, police said.Police recovered the bodies around 5:30pm on Sunday from the house, said Masud Rana, sub-inspector (SI) of Puthia police station.The deceased's husband Muhammad Ali, a day labourer, said he left home in the morning. When he returned home, he found the door locked from inside.Getting no response for a long time, he broke the door and saw the bodies of his wife and son hanging from the ceiling. Later he informed the police. �UNB