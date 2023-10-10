Onion price rise makes people suffer







Onion is a daily essential. At present, the price of onion has increased again at an unbearable rate. The use of onion in Bangladesh is multidimensional.



But now the price of onion has increased by around 10-15 taka. One kg of onion has to be bought around 90-100 taka now. The onion market is unstable in the remote areas of the country, including various local markets in the capital. 60-70 taka per kg of onion is now 90-100 taka, so the people, especially the middle class and daily laborers, are struggling to meet their daily market expenses.

As onion is an essential ingredient, the abnormal rise in onion prices needs to be curbed. Bring the price of onion to a bearable level in the market by applying guidelines of the Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection, stopping illegal stocking of onion through strict observation and regular monitoring of onion production at marginal level.



Al Amin

Student, University of Dhaka Dear SirOnion is a daily essential. At present, the price of onion has increased again at an unbearable rate. The use of onion in Bangladesh is multidimensional.But now the price of onion has increased by around 10-15 taka. One kg of onion has to be bought around 90-100 taka now. The onion market is unstable in the remote areas of the country, including various local markets in the capital. 60-70 taka per kg of onion is now 90-100 taka, so the people, especially the middle class and daily laborers, are struggling to meet their daily market expenses.As onion is an essential ingredient, the abnormal rise in onion prices needs to be curbed. Bring the price of onion to a bearable level in the market by applying guidelines of the Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection, stopping illegal stocking of onion through strict observation and regular monitoring of onion production at marginal level.Al AminStudent, University of Dhaka