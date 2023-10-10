Japan’s support for Rohingyas’ return commendable







We are in view that this reaffirmation of support not only underscores Japan's dedication to humanitarian principles but also highlights its role as a crucial partner in Bangladesh's economic development.



The Rohingya crisis has been a protracted and painful ordeal as over one million Rohingyas sought refuge in Bangladesh to escape violence and persecution in Myanmar.

Japan's call for a dignified repatriation process reflects a deep concern for the well-being and rights of these displaced individuals. Such an approach is a testament to the values of compassion and justice that should guide international efforts to address the plight of refugees worldwide.



According to a report published in this daily, PM expressed her gratitude for Japan's ongoing efforts to facilitate a safe, sustainable, and dignified return of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.



Beyond the Rohingya issue, the Japanese Vice Minister focused on Japanese cooperation in Bangladesh's on-going economic progress. He pointed to some projects such as the Matarbari Power Plant and Deep Sea Port saying that these projects have the potential to transform Bangladesh's economic landscape and significantly benefit not only Bangladesh but also the neighbouring North-Eastern India.



Japan's continued support for Bangladesh's economic development through the "Big-B" cooperation is a testament to their commitment to the prosperity of the region.



The restoration of direct air connectivity between Dhaka and Narita further highlights Japan's emphasis on people-to-people contact and closer ties between the two nations. This connectivity not only facilitates trade and tourism but also fosters cultural exchange and mutual understanding.



Furthermore, the Economic Zone provided to Japan at Mirsharai in Chattogram, where Japanese entrepreneurs are investing, showcases the depth of economic cooperation between the two countries. This collaboration demonstrates the mutual benefits of strong bilateral ties, where both nations can prosper through shared ventures.



Additionally, Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan in last April was instrumental in elevating bilateral relations to a strategic partnership. But there is a historical context of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's visit to Japan in 1973, which laid the foundation for friendship between the two countries. The dream of Bangladesh's founding father to transform the nation from an agro-based economy into an industrial powerhouse resonates with Japan's commitment to furthering economic development in the region.



Lastly, Japan's unwavering support for the dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar and its substantial contributions to Bangladesh's development proved the depth and significance of the relationships between the two nations. Japan and Bangladesh set an inspiring example of how international cooperation could bring about positive change and address pressing global challenges.



