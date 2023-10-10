Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 8:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Japan’s support for Rohingyas’ return commendable

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139

This is a ray of hope that Japan has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the dignified repatriation of forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their homeland, Myanmar. This Japanese promise came in a recent meeting between Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs, Komura Masahiro and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh in Dhaka.

We are in view that this reaffirmation of support not only underscores Japan's dedication to humanitarian principles but also highlights its role as a crucial partner in Bangladesh's economic development.

The Rohingya crisis has been a protracted and painful ordeal as over one million Rohingyas sought refuge in Bangladesh to escape violence and persecution in Myanmar.

Japan's call for a dignified repatriation process reflects a deep concern for the well-being and rights of these displaced individuals. Such an approach is a testament to the values of compassion and justice that should guide international efforts to address the plight of refugees worldwide.

According to a report published in this daily, PM expressed her gratitude for Japan's ongoing efforts to facilitate a safe, sustainable, and dignified return of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.

Beyond the Rohingya issue, the Japanese Vice Minister focused on Japanese cooperation in Bangladesh's on-going economic progress. He pointed to some projects such as the Matarbari Power Plant and Deep Sea Port saying that these projects have the potential to transform Bangladesh's economic landscape and significantly benefit not only Bangladesh but also the neighbouring North-Eastern India.

Japan's continued support for Bangladesh's economic development through the "Big-B" cooperation is a testament to their commitment to the prosperity of the region.

The restoration of direct air connectivity between Dhaka and Narita further highlights Japan's emphasis on people-to-people contact and closer ties between the two nations. This connectivity not only facilitates trade and tourism but also fosters cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

Furthermore, the Economic Zone provided to Japan at Mirsharai in Chattogram, where Japanese entrepreneurs are investing, showcases the depth of economic cooperation between the two countries. This collaboration demonstrates the mutual benefits of strong bilateral ties, where both nations can prosper through shared ventures.

Additionally, Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan in last April was instrumental in elevating bilateral relations to a strategic partnership. But there is a historical context of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's visit to Japan in 1973, which laid the foundation for friendship between the two countries. The dream of Bangladesh's founding father to transform the nation from an agro-based economy into an industrial powerhouse resonates with Japan's commitment to furthering economic development in the region.

Lastly, Japan's unwavering support for the dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar and its substantial contributions to Bangladesh's development proved the depth and significance of the relationships between the two nations. Japan and Bangladesh set an inspiring example of how international cooperation could bring about positive change and address pressing global challenges.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Onion price rise makes people suffer
Japan’s support for Rohingyas’ return commendable
Irregularities at government hospitals
Big breakthrough in our aviation sector
Bangladesh Navy’s noble mission in South Sudan
Plea for supporting displaced children
Entering the nuclear age
BB raises lending rates to tackle soaring inflation


Latest News
Kazi Farms and Suguna fined Tk 8.44cr for hiking broiler price
New 'Exorcist' takes possession of N.America box office
Woman dies from snake bite in Jhalakathi
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
New Zealand make two in two defeating Netherlands by big margin
PM reiterates commitment to hold free, fair election
Bangladesh to play Maldives in qualification round of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Oct 12
'Currently no chance' of prisoner swap with Israel: Hamas
IELTS exam candidates awarded scholarship at NSU
People will never forgive govt if Khaleda’s life put at risk: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Price cut for OPPO A17 smartphone announced
Habib-Shahjahan among 15 BNP men jailed for 4 years
2 Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sweden wants to see free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh
AL, BNP to hold rallies in Dhaka today
Digital banking’s promise in Bangladesh: A new era of financial inclusion
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
Fire at SA Paribahan's Kakrail office under control
Israel, Gaza reel as death toll soars above 1,100 in war with Hamas
Reasons that enable ACC to file case against Dr Yunus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft