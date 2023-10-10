We should concentrate on our children’s mental health







There are numerous misconceptions concerning mental health. One of the them is that mental health issues just affect adults due to the overwhelming pressures of society, families, or money.



However, in reality, it seems to be the contrary. Adults have more problems than children, but they also have greater levels of tolerance and patience, as well as greater capacity for thought and situational awareness. While due to their limited capacity for adaptation to and coping with the quick changes in their lives, youngsters are more susceptible to stress. Beginning with stress, it later manifests in children's serious mental health issues. It may result in something as horrible as suicide or substance abuse. According to a study published in the Journal of Health, Population, and Nutrition, approximately 20% of school-going children in Bangladesh suffer from mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. Another survey conducted by the Anchal Foundation found that 446 students in high school and colleges committed suicide in 2022. Among them, 340 were high school students or their equivalent, and 106 were college students. From this perspective, it is possible to comprehend the level of emotional distress experienced by our children.

Another typical misunderstanding about mental health is that many people believe that being mentally well means not having a mental disorder. As it is not enough for a person to be considered healthy solely on the basis of the absence of disease; many other factors must be considered to determine good health, such as immunity and physical ability. In the same way, only if a person does not have any mental health disorders they cannot be considered mentally strong. In addition, mental health also includes certain criteria such as the ability to control stress, self-confidence, self-control, Positive perspectives etc. These key components of mental health can't be learned all at once. They need to be instilled in kids from a young age.



Remember, a child's mind is like a lump of soft clay. Parents, the people around them, and their surroundings all have an impact on how their mental structure develops. Therefore, parents should give a high priority on protecting their child's mental well-being. It should be kept in mind that, Maintaining a child's mental health is essential for optimal social, emotional, and intellectual development, exactly like maintaining a child's physical health is important for good physical growth. It is the most substantial thing as it plays an significant role in their overall health and development. It includes a child's emotional, psychological and social well-being and affects how they think, feel and act.



In Bangladesh, child mental health is often overlooked and undervalued.

The state of mental health among children in our nation can be attributed to a variety of significant factors. One of the primary reasons for the undervaluation of child mental health in our country is the cultural belief that children should be controlled and not heard.



Poverty and social inequality also contribute to the undervaluation of child mental health. Children who living in poverty may experience more stress and trauma due to their circumstances, which can negatively impact their mental health.



Children could be at risk for mental health issues for hundreds of reasons. The greatest role in minimising these impending threats and ensuring strong mental health depends on parents. Typically, parents are responsible for a child's nutrition, safety, physical health, medical treatment, and overall development. In the same way, parents are primarily responsible for upholding their children's mental health.



Now, if we focus on the facts, we will find that our parents already struggling with depression and other mental health issue because of the pressure of earning and other social pressure in this fast-growing market. Maintaining a healthy mental state of a child is a difficult task for them, as they strive to provide the most basic necessities such as proper nourishment, education, and treatment for their child.

Nevertheless, there are fundamental steps you can take to help your child maintain their mental health.



Start by creating a space where your child feels comfortable talking about their feelings and experiences. You can help them learn how to cope and problem-solve in a healthy way. It's important to talk to them and listen to what they have to say. That way, you can build trust and build a strong relationship between you and your child. Physical health is also important for their mental health, so it's important to make sure you're living a healthy lifestyle. Outdoor play, family activities, and nutritious meals are all great ways to help kids develop healthy coping skills. Kids can be protected from negative effects through maintaining guidelines and keeping an eye on their online activities. Don't forget to foster an environment at home where your children feel loved and accepted. Their mental health can be greatly benefited by spending quality time with family, engaging in familial activities that strengthen your relationship with them, and providing them with emotional support through tough times.



We all know that, everyone's parents want the best for their children. They make decisions based on the child's wellbeing as their first priority. But if the child is forced to make these wise decisions against their will, it may become a burden. In this situation, you should rationally persuade your kids. In some circumstances, it is preferable to prioritise the child's viewpoint above being adamant about your own. It is the parent's sense of duty to establish this collaborative bond. Stop comparing your kid to other children. The child will only compare to himself, how much better he has become than he was yesterday. Another crucial aspect is to highlight and reward the child's little achievements rather than neglect them.



Parents should be on the alert for signals that their children are experiencing mental health problems. In addition to these requests, parents should be aware of their own mental health. The well-being of parents has a direct impact on the well-being of their children. Taking care of yourself, asking friends and family for help, and coping with stress will help you maintain your own mental health so you can better support your children's mental health.



So, to sum up, as today's children are the future holder of the country. Therefore, there is no substitute for their proper development. And it is impossible to entirely develop without mental health protection. Teachers, schools, society and even the government have a special role in protecting children's mental health, but the major part belongs to parents, so they must be notably careful in protecting children's mental health.



Apart from that, remember to take care of your own physical and mental health. Wishing everyone a pleasant mental health on this World Mental Health Day.



The writer is a student, Institute of Education and Research, University of Rajshahi

Until recently, the concept of "Mental health" was relatively rare, but since the pandemic, it has become a pressing global issue. Yet we still don't have an accurate idea of this. What is mental health, exactly? It's a state of mind that helps people cope with stress, use their talents, learn and work effectively, and be part of society. Having good mental health is just as important as having good physical health.There are numerous misconceptions concerning mental health. One of the them is that mental health issues just affect adults due to the overwhelming pressures of society, families, or money.However, in reality, it seems to be the contrary. Adults have more problems than children, but they also have greater levels of tolerance and patience, as well as greater capacity for thought and situational awareness. While due to their limited capacity for adaptation to and coping with the quick changes in their lives, youngsters are more susceptible to stress. Beginning with stress, it later manifests in children's serious mental health issues. It may result in something as horrible as suicide or substance abuse. According to a study published in the Journal of Health, Population, and Nutrition, approximately 20% of school-going children in Bangladesh suffer from mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. Another survey conducted by the Anchal Foundation found that 446 students in high school and colleges committed suicide in 2022. Among them, 340 were high school students or their equivalent, and 106 were college students. From this perspective, it is possible to comprehend the level of emotional distress experienced by our children.Another typical misunderstanding about mental health is that many people believe that being mentally well means not having a mental disorder. As it is not enough for a person to be considered healthy solely on the basis of the absence of disease; many other factors must be considered to determine good health, such as immunity and physical ability. In the same way, only if a person does not have any mental health disorders they cannot be considered mentally strong. In addition, mental health also includes certain criteria such as the ability to control stress, self-confidence, self-control, Positive perspectives etc. These key components of mental health can't be learned all at once. They need to be instilled in kids from a young age.Remember, a child's mind is like a lump of soft clay. Parents, the people around them, and their surroundings all have an impact on how their mental structure develops. Therefore, parents should give a high priority on protecting their child's mental well-being. It should be kept in mind that, Maintaining a child's mental health is essential for optimal social, emotional, and intellectual development, exactly like maintaining a child's physical health is important for good physical growth. It is the most substantial thing as it plays an significant role in their overall health and development. It includes a child's emotional, psychological and social well-being and affects how they think, feel and act.In Bangladesh, child mental health is often overlooked and undervalued.The state of mental health among children in our nation can be attributed to a variety of significant factors. One of the primary reasons for the undervaluation of child mental health in our country is the cultural belief that children should be controlled and not heard.Poverty and social inequality also contribute to the undervaluation of child mental health. Children who living in poverty may experience more stress and trauma due to their circumstances, which can negatively impact their mental health.Children could be at risk for mental health issues for hundreds of reasons. The greatest role in minimising these impending threats and ensuring strong mental health depends on parents. Typically, parents are responsible for a child's nutrition, safety, physical health, medical treatment, and overall development. In the same way, parents are primarily responsible for upholding their children's mental health.Now, if we focus on the facts, we will find that our parents already struggling with depression and other mental health issue because of the pressure of earning and other social pressure in this fast-growing market. Maintaining a healthy mental state of a child is a difficult task for them, as they strive to provide the most basic necessities such as proper nourishment, education, and treatment for their child.Nevertheless, there are fundamental steps you can take to help your child maintain their mental health.Start by creating a space where your child feels comfortable talking about their feelings and experiences. You can help them learn how to cope and problem-solve in a healthy way. It's important to talk to them and listen to what they have to say. That way, you can build trust and build a strong relationship between you and your child. Physical health is also important for their mental health, so it's important to make sure you're living a healthy lifestyle. Outdoor play, family activities, and nutritious meals are all great ways to help kids develop healthy coping skills. Kids can be protected from negative effects through maintaining guidelines and keeping an eye on their online activities. Don't forget to foster an environment at home where your children feel loved and accepted. Their mental health can be greatly benefited by spending quality time with family, engaging in familial activities that strengthen your relationship with them, and providing them with emotional support through tough times.We all know that, everyone's parents want the best for their children. They make decisions based on the child's wellbeing as their first priority. But if the child is forced to make these wise decisions against their will, it may become a burden. In this situation, you should rationally persuade your kids. In some circumstances, it is preferable to prioritise the child's viewpoint above being adamant about your own. It is the parent's sense of duty to establish this collaborative bond. Stop comparing your kid to other children. The child will only compare to himself, how much better he has become than he was yesterday. Another crucial aspect is to highlight and reward the child's little achievements rather than neglect them.Parents should be on the alert for signals that their children are experiencing mental health problems. In addition to these requests, parents should be aware of their own mental health. The well-being of parents has a direct impact on the well-being of their children. Taking care of yourself, asking friends and family for help, and coping with stress will help you maintain your own mental health so you can better support your children's mental health.So, to sum up, as today's children are the future holder of the country. Therefore, there is no substitute for their proper development. And it is impossible to entirely develop without mental health protection. Teachers, schools, society and even the government have a special role in protecting children's mental health, but the major part belongs to parents, so they must be notably careful in protecting children's mental health.Apart from that, remember to take care of your own physical and mental health. Wishing everyone a pleasant mental health on this World Mental Health Day.The writer is a student, Institute of Education and Research, University of Rajshahi