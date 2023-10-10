

Use Khas lands for our agricultural development



Khas land in the country is 38 lakhs 53 thousand 794 decimal 046 acres. Out of this, agricultural land is about 20 lakh 72 thousand acres, and non-agricultural land is about 17 lakh 82 thousand acres. If crops are produced on this agricultural khas land, according to the Agricultural Statistics Yearbook 2022 survey by the Department of Agricultural Extension. In that case, we will get a total harvest of 3.34 lakh metric tons. If Khas land is used, it will represent 1.36% of the entire crops.



Moreover, it can do better if its authority produces crops through technology. But this Khas land is not being used for any purpose. The administration can grow large crops on this agricultural land if desired.

Section 76, sub-section 1, of the State Acquisition and Tenancy Act, 1950, deals with Khas land. " "It is stated in this section that if any land is vested in the hands of the government and if those lands are fully under the control of the government, then the government may settle these lands following the procedure made by the government, or may use in any other way, the above lands under the control of the government as special lands."



In this law, it is directly stated that the government can use private land for the benefit of the state. If this step is taken, the price of food products will come down a bit. In the meantime, the needs of the country will be met. The state can apply this law if it wants. As a result, more food will not be imported from abroad. One needs to look at a reasonable distance to India for onions.



Chittagong Hill Tracts's Khas lands are used only for jhum cultivation. As per Section 42 of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Regulation Act,1900, ownership is not required for jhum cultivation. As a result, tribals can only live and cultivate land with registration. However, tribes do less farming here than jhum farming. But by boosting Jum, the fertility of the land is lost. According to the writings of eminent sociologist Hossain Al Jamil, Chamara cut and burned forests and cultivated Jhum. The land's fertility decreases due to enabling 3-5 years in that place. Then, they shifted the agricultural land from the former site and developed the farmland for Jhum cultivation elsewhere. This cultivation is done in hilly areas. But there is a shortage of food such as onion, chili, ginger, garlic, rice, wheat etc. Cultivating these crops in hilly areas to reduce this crisis will significantly benefit the country. However, the tribals must understand the cultivation of onion, pepper, ginger, garlic, rice, wheat, etc. Now the government can train them in all these cultivations.



If they fail, they will transfer the Khas land to others as per section 97 sub-section 2 of the State Acquisition and Tenancy Act, 1950.



Cultivating Khas land will reduce food prices and ultimately affect our economy. The government should take some initiative to give these lands to those who know how to produce or are landless. This could be a game changer for this family and, subsequently, for Bangladesh's economy. If we look a little in China, we can see how they cultivate the land properly. They produce the ground with advanced technology. The country's food image will return if the khas lands are distributed among the landless people and allowed to grow crops with the help of the country's agriculturists. If this land is distributed among skilled farmers, there will be no more food shortage in the country.



The writer is a LL. B student at the World University of Bangladesh



