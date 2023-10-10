Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists







JAMALPUR: A doctor was killed after being run over by a truck on the Nandina-Jamalpur highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The accident took place in Joyrampur area under the upazila at around 10 am.

The deceased was identified as Dr Hafizur Rahman, 38, son of Dulal Mia, hailed from Mesta Village under the upazila. He served as a medical officer in Nandina Union Health Sub-Centre.



Quoting locals, police said Hafizur used to live in a rented house in Jamalpur District Town. On Sunday morning, he was heading towards his workplace riding on a motorcycle.



On the way, when he reached Joyrampur area, a speedy sand-laden truck rammed into his motorcycle coming from the opposite direction and ran over him, which left him critically injured.



He was then rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The law enforcers have seized the truck, however, its driver and his associate managed to flee the scene.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jamalpur Sadar Police Station (PS) Quazi Shahnewaj Emon confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A motorcyclist was killed after a private car hit him in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The accident took place in Kakiabazar area of the upazila at around 6:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Foez Uddin, 50, hailed from Kamalganj Upazila in the district. He used to work as generator operator at Noorjahan Hospital in Moulvibazar District Town.



Sreemangal Highway PS OC Selim Uddin said a private car hit a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction in Kakiabazar area in the evening, leaving its rider Foez dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body, said the OC. The law enforcers seized the private car and brought it to the PS.



However, the body would be handed over to deceased's family members after legal procedures, the OC added.



SHARSHA, JASHORE: Two people were killed and another was injured when a motorbike carrying them hit a roadside tree to save a pedestrian who was crossing the Jashore-Benapole highway in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The deceased were identified as Golam Faruk, 39, son of Abdur Jalil of Kazipara, and Sohel Rana, 35, son of Sobhan Sarder of Ghop Central Road area in the district.



The injured person is Raj Kumar, 30, son of Joydev Kumar of Manirampur Upazila of the district.

Quoting locals, Navaron Highway PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun said the three riding on a motorcycle were going to Sharsha Upazila Town from Benapole on Friday night.



On the way, the motorcycle driven by Rana crashed into a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering when he was trying to save a pedestrian at around 11 pm. Rana died on the spot and two others were critically injured at that time.



The injured were rescued and taken to Sharsha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty physicians declared Faruk dead.

