Two ‘commit suicide’ in Noakhali, Narayanganj







KABIRHAT, NOAKHALI: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The deceased was identified as Munni Akter, 22 wife of Amir Hossain, a resident of Noruttam Village under the upazila. She was the daughter of Abdul Mannan of Jamalpur Village under Kadra Union in Senbag Upazila.

According to the deceased's family members, there had been a quarrel between Munni and her husband Amir over family issues. On Sunday night, the couple locked in an altercation and as a sequel to it, Munni drank poison at around 9:30 am on Monday.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent to Noakhali General Hospital for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge of Kabirhat Police Station (PS) Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



NARAYANGANJ: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Siddhirganj in the district on Sunday morning.



Deceased Mohammad Roqibul Hasan, 17, was the son of Khalilur Rahman of Barguna District. He lived in Dakshin Azibpur area of Siddhirganj.



The deceased's elder sister Sharmin said Roqibul had been frustrated over his financial condition and sickness. However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the morning.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sub-Inspector of Siddhirganj PS Md Salequzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



