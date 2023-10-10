Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 8:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Noakhali, Narayanganj

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondents

A young woman and a teenage boy allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Narayanganj, on Sunday and Monday.

KABIRHAT, NOAKHALI: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Munni Akter, 22 wife of Amir Hossain, a resident of Noruttam Village under the upazila. She was the daughter of Abdul Mannan of Jamalpur Village under Kadra Union in Senbag Upazila.

According to the deceased's family members, there had been a quarrel between Munni and her husband Amir over family issues. On Sunday night, the couple locked in an altercation and as a sequel to it, Munni drank poison at around 9:30 am on Monday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent to Noakhali General Hospital for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Kabirhat Police Station (PS) Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

NARAYANGANJ: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Siddhirganj in the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Mohammad Roqibul Hasan, 17, was the son of Khalilur Rahman of Barguna District. He lived in Dakshin Azibpur area of Siddhirganj.

The deceased's elder sister Sharmin said Roqibul had been frustrated over his financial condition and sickness. However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Siddhirganj PS Md Salequzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Four killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
Two ‘commit suicide’ in Noakhali, Narayanganj
Consumers hiccup for high essentials’ prices
Two housewives murdered in Munshiganj
Six found dead in four districts
Three unnatural deaths in Sylhet, Gazipur
Man electrocuted at Sadullapur
Patharghata fishers frustrated for not having Hilsa


Latest News
Kazi Farms and Suguna fined Tk 8.44cr for hiking broiler price
New 'Exorcist' takes possession of N.America box office
Woman dies from snake bite in Jhalakathi
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
New Zealand make two in two defeating Netherlands by big margin
PM reiterates commitment to hold free, fair election
Bangladesh to play Maldives in qualification round of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Oct 12
'Currently no chance' of prisoner swap with Israel: Hamas
IELTS exam candidates awarded scholarship at NSU
People will never forgive govt if Khaleda’s life put at risk: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Price cut for OPPO A17 smartphone announced
Habib-Shahjahan among 15 BNP men jailed for 4 years
2 Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sweden wants to see free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh
AL, BNP to hold rallies in Dhaka today
Digital banking’s promise in Bangladesh: A new era of financial inclusion
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
Fire at SA Paribahan's Kakrail office under control
Israel, Gaza reel as death toll soars above 1,100 in war with Hamas
Reasons that enable ACC to file case against Dr Yunus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft