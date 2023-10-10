Consumers hiccup for high essentials’ prices







They are not getting essential items including cooking gas at government-fixed prices.



In order to reduce consumers' food suffering, the government fixed prices of cooking gas, egg, onion, garlic, ginger, round potato and edible oil.

But these are selling at higher prices in open markets in the southern region including Barishal. In a week, their prices have jumped up, crippling purchasing capacities of general consumers.



Downpour of Ashwin damaged all types of vegetables. All vegetables are selling at about Tk 80 per kilogram (kg).



Sometimes, the Directorate of Consumers' Rights Protection conducts drives in markets. But this is not making any impact on the market prices of the essentials.



Lower and lower-middle income families cannot afford sugar, brown flour, meat and fish. They are forgetting to eat these.



At present, a cooking gas cylinder of 12.5 kg is not available even at Tk 1,500 in Barishal open markets.



Two months back per kg local onion was selling at Tk 45, but now it is selling at over Tk 90. The imported onion price has increased to Tk 65-70 from Tk 35.



Per kg round potato is selling at Tk 50 against previous Tk 25. Dry chilli is selling at about Tk 400 per kg.



Edible oil is selling at Tk 175-180 per litre.



Per kg sugar is selling at Tk 135-140. Brown flour is selling at Tk 55-60 per kg. Fine flour is selling at Tk 75-80 per kg.



Per kg BR-28 rice is selling at Tk 55 while minicat is selling at Tk 60-65.



Lowest quality rice is selling at about Tk 45 per kg.



Government's OMS activities selling rice at Tk 15 per kg are lying suspended.



Traders said, there is no possibility of price down of rice for the time being, until Aman paddy is harvested.



The harvesting of Aush paddy has made no impact on the rice market as its production has been poor.

Per Haali (four pieces) of eggs is selling at Tk 55. But the government has fixed per piece egg price at Tk 12.



Per kg beef is selling at Tk 800 while mutton at about Tk 1,500. Per litre milk is selling at Tk 100. Broiler hen is selling at over Tk 180 per kg.



Except for locally farmed pungas, there is no fish that is sold at below Tk 700-800 per kg.



Though country's about 70 per cent Hilsa are netted in Barishal, the Hilsa price is sky-rocketing. Per kg Hilsa is selling at the lowest price of over Tk 1,200.



All service prices including rickshaw fare have increased by 50-80 per cent. But public incomes didn't increase.



While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, consumers said, their families are at the face of instability.

