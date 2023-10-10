Video
Home Countryside

Two housewives murdered in Munshiganj

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent


MUNSHIGANJ, Oct 9: Two women were killed reportedly by their husbands in Sirajdikhan and Sadar upazilas of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Sadia Akter, 25, wife of Md Mijan, a resident of Saturchar Village under Basail Union in Sirjadikhan Upazila; and Romana Akter, wife of Nadim Hossain of Baghaikandi area under Sadar Upazila. Basail Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Md Saiful Islam said there had been a longstanding quarrel between Sadia and her husband over family issues.
At around 11:30 pm on Sunday, they locked into a fight and at one stage, Mijan strangulated Sadia to death.

Police recovered the body and arrested the main accused Mijan from his house, the UP chairman added.
On the other hand, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Khairul Hasan said one Nadim Hossain hacked his wife Romana to death at midnight.

The deceased's mother said an argument took place between Nadim and Romana over a trivial matter during their son's birthday celebration programme. At that time, Nadim hacked her indiscriminately with a sharp weapon, leaving her critically injured.

She was taken to Munshiganj General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police arrested the deceased's mother-in-law and sister-in-law in this regard, the ASP added.



