Six found dead in four districts





RAJSHAHI: Three people including a woman and her minor son were found dead in separate incidents in Puthia and Godagari upazilas of the district on Saturday and Sunday.

Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her five-year-old son from their residence in Puthia Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Shantona Begum, 28, wife of Mohammad Ali, and their only child Zihad, 5, residents of Maipara Village under the upazila.

The deceased's husband Muhammad Ali, a day-labourer, said he left home in the morning. When he returned the house, he found the door was locked from inside.

He said that when he was going to work in the morning, everything seemed normal.

"I have no idea why this happened," he added.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies at around 5:30 pm on Sunday from the house, said Masud Rana, sub-inspector (SI) of Puthia Police Station (PS).

It is initially being suspected that Shantona committed suicide, the SI added.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a man from a pond in Godagari Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Moksed Ali, 55, a resident of Jhaluka Village under Durgapur Upazila in the district.

Police sources said Moksed along with 24 others went missing in Kamlapur Beel while trying to save fish. At that time, the 24 workers were rescued by police and locals, but Moksed remained missing.

Later on, the body of Moksed was found on Friday night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Godagari PS Kamrul Islam confirmed the incident.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: The hanging body of a housewife was recovered from her residence in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Taslima Begum, 45, wife of Khalek Bhandari, a resident of Kaukhali Village in the upazila.

According to police sources, the family members spotted the body of the woman hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 11 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, Tasmila's son Nuruzzaman alleged that his mother was killed and hanged from the ceiling over a family feud. Her feet were on the ground and knees were bent.

Bauphal PS OC Arichul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that investigation is going on and legal action would be taken in this regard.

SHERPUR: Police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from a paddy field in Jhenaigati Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Shah Alam, 40, son of Jashim Uddin, was a resident of Dhatua Arailerkanda Village under Gosaipur Union in Sreebardi Upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Shah Alam along with his auto-rickshaw went out of the house on Saturday evening, and had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body in a paddy field in Kuchanipara Village under Dhanshail Union of the upazila at around 9 am on Sunday and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that he might have been killed on Saturday night.

Jhenaigati PS OC Md Monirul Alam Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a college student from a paddy field in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Md Hossain alias Sourav, 18, son of Khaza Mia, a resident of Boro Mohammadpur Village under the upazila. He was a twelfth grader at Sorail Degree College.

According to locals, Sourav left the house at around 9 pm on Thursday after getting a phone call and did not return home till late night. The family members tried to reach him but could not as his phone was found switched off.

On Friday morning, locals spotted his body in a paddy field near his house with his left arm's vein cut off and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Panchbibi PS OC Jahidul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken upon investigation. Six people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Rajshahi, Patuakhali, Sherpur and Joypurhat, in three days.RAJSHAHI: Three people including a woman and her minor son were found dead in separate incidents in Puthia and Godagari upazilas of the district on Saturday and Sunday.Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her five-year-old son from their residence in Puthia Upazila of the district on Sunday.The deceased were identified as Shantona Begum, 28, wife of Mohammad Ali, and their only child Zihad, 5, residents of Maipara Village under the upazila.The deceased's husband Muhammad Ali, a day-labourer, said he left home in the morning. When he returned the house, he found the door was locked from inside.Getting no response for a long time, he broke the door and saw the bodies of his wife and son hanging from the ceiling. Later on, he informed the matter to police.He said that when he was going to work in the morning, everything seemed normal."I have no idea why this happened," he added.Being informed, police recovered the bodies at around 5:30 pm on Sunday from the house, said Masud Rana, sub-inspector (SI) of Puthia Police Station (PS).It is initially being suspected that Shantona committed suicide, the SI added.On the other hand, police recovered the body of a man from a pond in Godagari Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.The deceased was identified as Moksed Ali, 55, a resident of Jhaluka Village under Durgapur Upazila in the district.Police sources said Moksed along with 24 others went missing in Kamlapur Beel while trying to save fish. At that time, the 24 workers were rescued by police and locals, but Moksed remained missing.Later on, the body of Moksed was found on Friday night.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Godagari PS Kamrul Islam confirmed the incident.BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: The hanging body of a housewife was recovered from her residence in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.The deceased was identified as Taslima Begum, 45, wife of Khalek Bhandari, a resident of Kaukhali Village in the upazila.According to police sources, the family members spotted the body of the woman hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 11 am and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.However, Tasmila's son Nuruzzaman alleged that his mother was killed and hanged from the ceiling over a family feud. Her feet were on the ground and knees were bent.Bauphal PS OC Arichul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that investigation is going on and legal action would be taken in this regard.SHERPUR: Police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from a paddy field in Jhenaigati Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.Deceased Shah Alam, 40, son of Jashim Uddin, was a resident of Dhatua Arailerkanda Village under Gosaipur Union in Sreebardi Upazila.Police and the deceased's family sources said Shah Alam along with his auto-rickshaw went out of the house on Saturday evening, and had been missing since then.Later on, locals spotted his body in a paddy field in Kuchanipara Village under Dhanshail Union of the upazila at around 9 am on Sunday and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Police suspect that he might have been killed on Saturday night.Jhenaigati PS OC Md Monirul Alam Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the body of a college student from a paddy field in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Friday.The deceased was identified as Md Hossain alias Sourav, 18, son of Khaza Mia, a resident of Boro Mohammadpur Village under the upazila. He was a twelfth grader at Sorail Degree College.According to locals, Sourav left the house at around 9 pm on Thursday after getting a phone call and did not return home till late night. The family members tried to reach him but could not as his phone was found switched off.On Friday morning, locals spotted his body in a paddy field near his house with his left arm's vein cut off and informed police.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Panchbibi PS OC Jahidul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken upon investigation.