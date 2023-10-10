Three unnatural deaths in Sylhet, Gazipur





SYLHET: A girl died and at least three houses got damaged in separate landslides triggered by heavy rains in Sadar and Jaintapur upazilas respectively of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Archana Chhatri, 11, daughter of Bulbul Chhatri, lived at a slum in 'Khadim Tea Garden' in Sadar Upazila while the damaged houses were in Jaintapur Upazila.

Ataur Rahman Shamim, member of Khadimnagar Union Parishad (UP), said a chunk of mound collapsed on Bulbul's house located in the foothills in a remote area, leaving Archana dead on the spot.

The landslide occurred due to heavy rainfall for the past few days, the UP member added.

On the other hand, three houses were damaged as a hill collapsed in Chaknagol Union of Jaintapur Upazila early Saturday.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported from the incident, said local UP Member Md Abdul Wadud.

Being informed, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Al-Bashirul Islam visited the scene and provided each of the affected families with financial assistance of Tk 10,000.

The UNO said they recommended to the higher authority for rehabilitation of the victims and other people living in the risky areas were asked to evacuate through local public representatives.

GAZIPUR: A couple died after the mud wall of their house collapsed on them while they were in sleep in Kaliakair Upazila of the district early Friday.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Kaliakair UNO Tajwar Akram Sakapi Ibne Sazzad said the mud walls of the couple's house have been weakened due to continuous downpour for the last few days in Ratanpur area.

Suddenly, the house collapsed on them while they were asleep in the early morning, which left the duo dead on the spot, the UNO added.



