latest
Home Countryside

Man electrocuted at Sadullapur

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, Oct 9: A man was electrocuted in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Nayeb Ali, 55, a resident of Hingarpara Village under Dhaperhat Union in the upazila.
It was known that Nayeb Ali came in contact with an electric wire at around 9 am while he was working in a bamboo garden next to the house, which left him dead on the spot.
Dhaperhat Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Pabitra Kumar Roy confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with Sadullapur Police Station in this regard.



