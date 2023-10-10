Man electrocuted at Sadullapur





SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA, Oct 9: A man was electrocuted in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.The deceased was identified as Nayeb Ali, 55, a resident of Hingarpara Village under Dhaperhat Union in the upazila.It was known that Nayeb Ali came in contact with an electric wire at around 9 am while he was working in a bamboo garden next to the house, which left him dead on the spot.Dhaperhat Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Pabitra Kumar Roy confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with Sadullapur Police Station in this regard.