Kremlin sees 'high risk' of third party entering Israel conflict

MOSCOW, Oct 9: The Kremlin said Monday there was a "high risk" of a third party entering the conflict between Israel and Hamas, after the US moved warships closer to its ally Israel.US President Joe Biden announced the show of support on Sunday, sending fresh aid to Israel following surprise attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas."The risk of third forces becoming involved in this conflict is high," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency."It is very important to find ways as soon as possible to move towards some kind of negotiation process in order to reduce this escalation and move away from a military solution," he said.Russia has said it is in contact with both sides.Israel fears that other forces could also launch attacks.Lebanon's Iran-backed Shiite militant group Hezbollah fired on Israeli positions Sunday. Some Western countries have expressed fears Iran could get involved in the Hamas offensive against Israel. Tehran has rejected these accusations. �AFP