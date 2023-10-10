Xi says US-China relations impact 'destiny of mankind'





"How China and the United States get along with each other in the face of a world of change and turmoil will determine the future and destiny of mankind," Xi said as he met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his delegation.

China-US ties are "the most important bilateral relationship in the world", he added.

"I have said many times, including to several presidents, that we have 1,000 reasons to improve China-US relations, but not one reason to ruin them," Xi said. �AFP

BEIJING, Oct 9: Xi Jinping said Monday that China-US ties would impact the "destiny of mankind", as the Chinese leader met with a delegation of American senators in Beijing, according to an agency video pool."How China and the United States get along with each other in the face of a world of change and turmoil will determine the future and destiny of mankind," Xi said as he met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his delegation.China-US ties are "the most important bilateral relationship in the world", he added."I have said many times, including to several presidents, that we have 1,000 reasons to improve China-US relations, but not one reason to ruin them," Xi said. �AFP