Hamas attack on Israel sets off diplomatic tightrope walk for India





Amid reports of Hamas' rocket strike on Israel cities Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X that he was "deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks". "Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," he added.

The External Affairs Ministry has not come out with an official statement so far. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the ministry's handle have only retweeted the Prime Minister's post.

The violence in Israel has sharply divided public opinion, with one camp slamming the terrorist attack and the other alleging that Israel's actions in Palestine had triggered this pushback. Against this backdrop, the Prime Minister's post is seen as a clear message of support for Tel Aviv.

This is also significant in the light of how China and Pakistan -- India's ties are strained with both -- responded to the violence. China has said it was "deeply concerned" by the "escalation of tension and violence" between Israel and Palestine. While there are no specific bilateral problems between Tel Aviv and Beijing, the latter has opposed Israel's construction activities in West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The Israel-Gaza war comes less than a month after India, along with the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union announced the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Prime Minister Modi had then said the connectivity project will be the basis of world trade for centuries. The project was also seen as a counter to China's Belt and Road Initiative project.

The flare-up in violence has put Saudi Arabia in a spot at a time when the US was mediating the normalisation of its ties with Israel. Hamas' attack in seen as a clear message to Riyadh. Saudi Arabia has called for an immediate halt to the violence and has said the kingdom had been warning of an "explosive situation as a result of the continued occupation and deprivation of the Palestinian people's legitimate rights", hinting that it would not pursue normalisation while overlooking Palestinian interests. This could potentially derail the ambitious plan.

India's relations with Saudi Arabia have seen a boost under the Narendra Modi government, with more bilateral visits and the signing of the Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) Agreement. PM Modi was conferred with the Kingdom's highest civilian honour. The Prime Minister's visits to Jordan, Oman, UAE, Palestine, Qatar and Egypt have underlined India's focus on maintaining a key presence in the Middle East.

India's priorities in the Middle East, earlier largely restricted to trade, are now strategic and political too as New Delhi tries to counter China and emerge as a key global player.

New Delhi's stand on the Israel-Palestine conflict has operated across a wide spectrum since Independence. India recognised the State of Israel only in 1950. This had many reasons. As a country that had experienced the horrors of Partition on religious lines, India was opposed to the creation of two nations on the basis of religion. Also, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had later said India refrained from not recognising Israel "because of our desire not to offend the sentiments of our friends in the Arab countries". �NDTV

NEW DELHI, Oct 9: As the Hamas rocket attack on Israel and the brutal counterstrike splits the world into two camps, India finds itself in a difficult situation diplomatically. This comes at a time when New Delhi was pushing for a bigger role in the Middle East with regional alliances and a boost in diplomatic activities.Amid reports of Hamas' rocket strike on Israel cities Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X that he was "deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks". "Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," he added.The External Affairs Ministry has not come out with an official statement so far. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the ministry's handle have only retweeted the Prime Minister's post.The violence in Israel has sharply divided public opinion, with one camp slamming the terrorist attack and the other alleging that Israel's actions in Palestine had triggered this pushback. Against this backdrop, the Prime Minister's post is seen as a clear message of support for Tel Aviv.This is also significant in the light of how China and Pakistan -- India's ties are strained with both -- responded to the violence. China has said it was "deeply concerned" by the "escalation of tension and violence" between Israel and Palestine. While there are no specific bilateral problems between Tel Aviv and Beijing, the latter has opposed Israel's construction activities in West Bank and East Jerusalem.Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has blamed Israel's "illegal occupation" for the cycle of violence in the region. "What else can one expect when Israel continues to deny Palestinians their legitimate right to self-determination and statehood?" he asked in a post on X.The Israel-Gaza war comes less than a month after India, along with the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union announced the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Prime Minister Modi had then said the connectivity project will be the basis of world trade for centuries. The project was also seen as a counter to China's Belt and Road Initiative project.The flare-up in violence has put Saudi Arabia in a spot at a time when the US was mediating the normalisation of its ties with Israel. Hamas' attack in seen as a clear message to Riyadh. Saudi Arabia has called for an immediate halt to the violence and has said the kingdom had been warning of an "explosive situation as a result of the continued occupation and deprivation of the Palestinian people's legitimate rights", hinting that it would not pursue normalisation while overlooking Palestinian interests. This could potentially derail the ambitious plan.India's relations with Saudi Arabia have seen a boost under the Narendra Modi government, with more bilateral visits and the signing of the Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) Agreement. PM Modi was conferred with the Kingdom's highest civilian honour. The Prime Minister's visits to Jordan, Oman, UAE, Palestine, Qatar and Egypt have underlined India's focus on maintaining a key presence in the Middle East.India's priorities in the Middle East, earlier largely restricted to trade, are now strategic and political too as New Delhi tries to counter China and emerge as a key global player.New Delhi's stand on the Israel-Palestine conflict has operated across a wide spectrum since Independence. India recognised the State of Israel only in 1950. This had many reasons. As a country that had experienced the horrors of Partition on religious lines, India was opposed to the creation of two nations on the basis of religion. Also, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had later said India refrained from not recognising Israel "because of our desire not to offend the sentiments of our friends in the Arab countries". �NDTV