250 dead at site of music festival attacked by Hamas: Israeli NGO

JERUSALEM, Oct 9: Hamas gunmen killed around 250 people who attended an outdoor music festival in an Israeli community near Gaza at the weekend, a volunteer who helped collect the bodies said on Monday.

"In the area where the party took place, and at the party itself" it could be estimated that "there were 200-250 bodies," said Moti Bukjin, a spokesman for the humanitarian NGO Zaka, based on the number of trucks that ferried away the corpses.

At least 700 people were killed in southern Israel when Hamas forces stormed across the border, shooting people in the communities and towns near Gaza before security forces began fighting back.

"I've been a volunteer at Zaka for 28 years" and after working at a deadly stampede in Meron during a religious festival two years ago, "I thought I reached my end," Bukjin said. �AFP

