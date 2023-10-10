Video
CRAB's Prize giving ceremony of annual sports competition held

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

CRAB's Prize giving ceremony of annual sports competition held

CRAB's Prize giving ceremony of annual sports competition held

The Prize giving ceremony of Walton-CRAB Sports Carnival held at the Crime Reporter Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) auditorium on Monday.

Mehrab Hossain Asif, Senior Deputy Director of the Walton Group, was the chief guest of the ceremony presided over by the CRAB President Mirza Mehedi Tamal.

Omar Faruque emerged the champion of the Chess competition as Kamal Hossain Talukdar became the runner-up and Saif Babul hold the third position while Evergreen became champions of the football competition meanwhile Dominators came out runner-ups.    photo: Observer DESK



