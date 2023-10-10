

CRAB's Prize giving ceremony of annual sports competition held



Mehrab Hossain Asif, Senior Deputy Director of the Walton Group, was the chief guest of the ceremony presided over by the CRAB President Mirza Mehedi Tamal.



Omar Faruque emerged the champion of the Chess competition as Kamal Hossain Talukdar became the runner-up and Saif Babul hold the third position while Evergreen became champions of the football competition meanwhile Dominators came out runner-ups. photo: Observer DESK

