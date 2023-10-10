Video
Pakistani WC TV presenter asked to leave India

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
BIPIN DANI

Pakistani female cricket commentator, and sports presenter, Zainab Abbas who came here at the ICC's World Cup competition has been asked to leave the country, it is learnt.

According to the sources, the instruction to deport the country was issued to her on Sunday night and if the other sources have confirmed that she has left the nation and went to Dubai.

A complaint against the Pakistani citizen was filed by an Indian advocate Vineet Jindal.

"Zainab Abbas has an active Twitter account @Zainabofficial previously having the Twitter account name as @Zainablovessrk.

She has been using derogatory offending, and instigating remarks against Hindus and attempting to comment on provoking remarks with the intent to wage war by flaming the issues related to Kashmir", Vineet Jindal has said in his Cyber Crime letter, a copy of which is in the possession of this Reporter.

"A few comments which directly attack on the Hindu beliefs and faith are written in which she has remarked on maa kaali maa.

Another comment made by her by tagging Sachin Trendulkar a distinguished and eminent personality who had won laurels and fame in the country all over the world was Eat some Fucking meat you shud shakaharis".

"There are many offending tweets which have been deleted by her and a few of the screenshots were saved", the lawyer has said in his complaint attaching the screenshorts of the few.

It is requested you to lodge an FIR against Zainab Abbas who is presently in India for ICC World Cup", he said in his letter.
 
The lawyer has also sent a letter to the BCCI secretary Jay Shah.




