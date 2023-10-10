NSU Inter-Uni Sports Carnival ends







This event featured 71 universities in competition across seven segments: football, cricket, table tennis, basketball, handball, volleyball, and badminton.



Football:



Basketball:

The basketball court saw NSU's female team dominate with an impressive 40-8 score line against Daffodil International University (DIU).



In the men's event, DIU emerged as champions by edging past their formidable opponents from Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) by45-36.



Table Tennis:

Table tennis witnessed NSU's male team deliver a flawless performance, sealing their championship with an emphatic 3-0 victory over University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB). Meanwhile, the NSU female team secured the league championship.



Handball:

In the handball segment, Jahangirnagar University (JU) secured a thrilling victory, edging out Islamic University (IU) with a narrow score of 9-8.



Volleyball:

Daffodil International University (DIU) emerged as volleyball champions with a decisive 3-1 win against Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), displaying impeccable teamwork and athleticism.



These outstanding achievements by the participating universities not only showcased the talent and dedication of the athletes but also raised a sense of unity and sportsmanship among the participants.



The NSU Inter University Sports Carnival Season 2, 2023, was a testament to the power of sports in bringing together diverse communities and celebrating the spirit of competition.



