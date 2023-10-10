Video
Bangladesh to play own brand of cricket against England

Herath happy with Dharamshala outfield

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath roared that they want to play their brand of aggressive cricket against England in the known ground, where they trounced Afghanistan couple of days back.

"Very important is playing our brand of cricket," Herath told during pre-match press conference on Monday. "So, we need to play that same mindset with that same approach".

"We had a very good outing two days ago. So, we know how the field works. In that case, we need to adapt with the ground as well. I'm sure that we need to continue that same mindset with our approach," he explained.

Afghan fielder narrowly escaped a dangerous mishap while field in the match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Holes and torn turfs at Dharamshala became critical.

Afghan Head coach Jonathan Trott and English skipper Joe Root expressed discontent of the outfield but Herath is 'happy' with the outfield here. He said, "I think, ICC have done a lot of hard work on that".

So, he is not willing to restrict Bangladesh fielders and further said, "No, we are not going to restrict anything because if you ask someone to restrict something, in that case they don't give their 100%. I'm sure that they did well that previous game, so we are asking give their best even in the outfield as well".

Bangladesh spinner duo Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Miraz shared three wickets each and Herath praised his pupils highly.

"They read the pitch very well and bowl well according to those situations. In that case, I'm sure these two spinners will bowl, they will assess the condition first, and they will bowl according to the pitch," he expressed his hope.

Bangladesh played with five bowlers against Afghanistan. Will they going to bring in sixth option? "It's all up to the condition and I'm sure if you really needed another extra option then selectors and the coach, captain, they will have a proper discussion and they will decide tomorrow," Herath replied diplomatically.



