Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 8:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England have 'fingers crossed' over Dharamsala injury fears

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133

England have 'fingers crossed' over Dharamsala injury fears

England have 'fingers crossed' over Dharamsala injury fears

DHARAMSALA, OCT 9: England captain Jos Buttler has his "fingers crossed" that players avoid serious injury in their World Cup clash against Bangladesh on a Dharamsala surface he described as "poor".

The notoriously sandy and bare outfield at the picturesque Himalayan ground has already come under fire at the tournament.

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott claimed Mujeeb Ur Rehman could have suffered a serious injury when his knee jarred in the ground as he dived while fielding in Saturday's loss to Bangladesh.

"It's poor in my opinion," said Buttler on Monday.

"I think any time you're sort of talking about being careful diving when you're fielding, it goes against everything you want to be as a team.

"We won't use it as an excuse, we'll adapt to it. But if you feel like you're having to hold yourself back, it's not a place you want to be as a team or player, or in a World Cup match."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) inspected the surface at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in the aftermath of Saturday's game.

They deemed it "average" but playable.

"Fingers crossed that no one on either side picks up an unfortunate injury," added Buttler ahead of Tuesday's game.

In February this year, the third Test match between India and Australia was moved away from Dharamsala because of concerns over the venue.

Buttler added that star player Ben Stokes will still not be available for Tuesday as he recovers from a hip injury.

Stokes missed the defending champions' opening nine-wicket thumping at the hands of New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

However, Buttler insisted that the condition of the playing surface at the Dharamsala ground played no part in the decision to keep Stokes on the sidelines.

"It's good to see him back in the nets and building back towards full fitness but probably he's unlikely for tomorrow," he said.

Bangladesh spin bowling coach Rangana Herath said his team will be encouraged not to think about the potential pitfalls of the surface.

"We are not going to restrict anything because if you ask someone to restrict something, in that case they don't give their 100%," the former Sri Lanka player said.

"They did well in the previous game, so we are asking give their best even in the outfield as well."

Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in their tournament opener, easily chasing down a target of 157 with 15 overs to spare.

Spinners Shakib Al Hasan and man of the match Mehidy Hasan Miraz took six of the wickets to fall.

With both sides still having eight group games to play in the marathon tournament, Buttler insists there is plenty of opportunity to bounce back.

"Both teams have only played one match, so we're very confident as a team," said Buttler.

"We know we can play better than we did in the last game and we look forward to putting in a good performance tomorrow."    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Arsenal make statement with long-awaited win over ManC
CRAB's Prize giving ceremony of annual sports competition held
Pakistani WC TV presenter asked to leave India
NSU Inter-Uni Sports Carnival ends
India's Gill to miss second World Cup match with dengue fever
Bangladesh to play own brand of cricket against England
England have 'fingers crossed' over Dharamsala injury fears
Ibrahim Nesar passes away


Latest News
Kazi Farms and Suguna fined Tk 8.44cr for hiking broiler price
New 'Exorcist' takes possession of N.America box office
Woman dies from snake bite in Jhalakathi
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
New Zealand make two in two defeating Netherlands by big margin
PM reiterates commitment to hold free, fair election
Bangladesh to play Maldives in qualification round of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Oct 12
'Currently no chance' of prisoner swap with Israel: Hamas
IELTS exam candidates awarded scholarship at NSU
People will never forgive govt if Khaleda’s life put at risk: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Price cut for OPPO A17 smartphone announced
Habib-Shahjahan among 15 BNP men jailed for 4 years
2 Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sweden wants to see free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh
AL, BNP to hold rallies in Dhaka today
Digital banking’s promise in Bangladesh: A new era of financial inclusion
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
Fire at SA Paribahan's Kakrail office under control
Israel, Gaza reel as death toll soars above 1,100 in war with Hamas
Reasons that enable ACC to file case against Dr Yunus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft