

Ibrahim Nesar passes away



Ibrahim began his career as a referee in 1987 by conducting matches at Dhupkhola ground in the capital.



Later, he was listed as a FIFA referee in 1999 and conducted a total of 30 international matches in different countries.

He was elected a member of the BFF Referees Committee after retiring from refereeing in 2007.



He has been serving as the Deputy Chairman of that committee since 2017.



He was 62. He survived a boy, a girl, and a lot of enthusiasts.



His first Namaz-e-janaza held on the BFF premises and the second one was at his residence at Gendaria in Dhaka. He was buried at the family graveyard afterwards.



Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and other sporting organisations prayed for the departed soul and conveyed condolences to the family.



Ibrahim Nesar, the Deputy Chairman of the BFF Referees Committee, and a former FIFA referee, had died from cancer at Labaid Specialized Hospital in Dhaka at 3:15 pm on Monday.Ibrahim began his career as a referee in 1987 by conducting matches at Dhupkhola ground in the capital.Later, he was listed as a FIFA referee in 1999 and conducted a total of 30 international matches in different countries.He was elected a member of the BFF Referees Committee after retiring from refereeing in 2007.He has been serving as the Deputy Chairman of that committee since 2017.He was 62. He survived a boy, a girl, and a lot of enthusiasts.His first Namaz-e-janaza held on the BFF premises and the second one was at his residence at Gendaria in Dhaka. He was buried at the family graveyard afterwards.Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and other sporting organisations prayed for the departed soul and conveyed condolences to the family.