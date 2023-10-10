

Tigers confident to dominate, English to bounce back



The match will start at 11:00am (BST) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.



The Tigers seized a dominating six wickets victory against Afghanistan after restricting them cheaply on 156 runs. Mehidy Miraz sublimed with both bat and ball, who clinched three wickets and scored 57 runs.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan also notched three wickets while Najmul Hossain Shanto hammered Afghan bowlers to stockpile 59 runs.



These three are definitely will claim highlights today as well. Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam were also did their job but Bangladesh tent must be worried about their inconsistent openers.



Liton Das continued his sorry figure and Tanzid Hasan Tamim yet to prove his caliber in international arena.



Bangladesh played with five bowlers against Afghanistan, but they must go with the sixth bowler especially against the strong English batting line-up.



Nasum Ahmed is possibly going to play as the sixth bowler and either of Tanzid Tamim or of Mahmudullah needs to be rested.



Tamim Jr is the possible man to go for rest and Miraz can be seen as the makeshift opener.



Mr. Dependable Mushfiqur Rahim and young gun Tawhid Hridoy need to play some good shots for Bangladesh today.



Another possible change is coining a right arm pacer Hasan Mahmud in place of Shoriful.



The two sides met four times in the World Cup before and Bangladesh came out victorious twice against as many defeats.



HPCAS produces seam movement with the new ball, while the Bangladesh-Afghanistan match witnessed spin too.



The uneven outfield with holes on the ground is a matter of concern here and the fielders must be concern to avoid sever damage.



Weather forecast shows a fair weather and stats that the chasing side wins here most. So, the toss-winner should opt to field first.



