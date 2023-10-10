

Summit supports music schooling of poor children



On behalf of Summit Power, Eng Mozammel Hossain, Managing Director and Prof Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, Chairperson of Shurer Dhara signed the grant agreement at Summit Centre, Dhaka recently, says a press release.



"At Summit, we deeply believe that children's access to performing arts, regardless of their backgrounds, will enrich social cohesion. I would like to thank MfD's esteemed Board of Trustees, brilliant music teachers, volunteers and children for their endeavour." remarked Azeeza Aziz Khan ACCA, Director of Summit Group and Member, CSR Committee.

Summit has been supporting the Music for Development (MfD) programme of Shurer Dhara, for over 12 years which integrates performing arts schooling along with regular subjects for the underprivileged children. Many alumni of MfD are now graduates while some are presently attending colleges and universities.



Among senior officials Dr Tibra Ali, Volunteer Treasurer of MfD, from Summit - Salim Khan, Karishma Jahan, Chief Legal Counsel, Engr AKM Asadul Alam Siddique, Sr General Manager, Col Jawad-Ul Islam (Retd), Sr General Manager - Admin and Lt Col Md Abul Kalam Azad (Retd), Deputy General Manager - Chairman's Office were also present at the signing ceremony.

To integrate underprivileged children to cultural life and to give them hope for the future, Summit has pledged grants to Music for Development (MfD) programme of Shurer Dhara.On behalf of Summit Power, Eng Mozammel Hossain, Managing Director and Prof Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, Chairperson of Shurer Dhara signed the grant agreement at Summit Centre, Dhaka recently, says a press release."At Summit, we deeply believe that children's access to performing arts, regardless of their backgrounds, will enrich social cohesion. I would like to thank MfD's esteemed Board of Trustees, brilliant music teachers, volunteers and children for their endeavour." remarked Azeeza Aziz Khan ACCA, Director of Summit Group and Member, CSR Committee.Summit has been supporting the Music for Development (MfD) programme of Shurer Dhara, for over 12 years which integrates performing arts schooling along with regular subjects for the underprivileged children. Many alumni of MfD are now graduates while some are presently attending colleges and universities.Among senior officials Dr Tibra Ali, Volunteer Treasurer of MfD, from Summit - Salim Khan, Karishma Jahan, Chief Legal Counsel, Engr AKM Asadul Alam Siddique, Sr General Manager, Col Jawad-Ul Islam (Retd), Sr General Manager - Admin and Lt Col Md Abul Kalam Azad (Retd), Deputy General Manager - Chairman's Office were also present at the signing ceremony.